Apple HomePod mini is official – and very affordable

The best-sounding smart speaker we've heard is now has a smaller sibling. Say hello to the Apple HomePod mini.

Apple has kicked off its iPhone 12 launch event at Apple Park with the announcement of its most affordable, diminutive smart speaker. The highly rumoured HomePod mini (rumours date back to May 2018, when a Beats-branded HomePod idea was circulated) and now it's official.

What's surprising isn't its existence, but its price. While the HomePod launched at £319 ($349), the HomePod mini will arrive at just $99, available in white and space gray. Amazon Echo, watch out...

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple HomePod mini is true to its moniker – very similar in design and features to the HomePod, simply smaller. It's 3.3 inches tall, just under half the height of the HomePod. It too is covered in a mesh fabric cove and has a cylindrical shape, although arguably its modest dimensions make it more spherical.

Siri is, of course, onboard for voice control, with three microphones listening out for that trusty ol' "Hey Siri" wake word. Apple Music is also at its core, complemented by iHeartRadio, radio.com and TuneIn radio services. In the coming months, Pandora and Amazon Music will be added, too.

Apple is promising "an audio experience unheard of at this size", which it says it can deliver thanks to audio processing capability of the Apple S5 chip inside. A full-range driver and pair of passive radiators output, with an acoustic waveguide designed to direct the sound down and out toward the bottom of the speaker for a 360-degree soundfield – just like the HomePod's approach.

More to follow...

