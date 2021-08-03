An Apple TV bug is muting some purchased and rented movies

Some viewers who buy or rent films on the Apple TV app are finding that the content plays back without any sound, according to a report from 9to5 Mac.

The bug, first reported at the beginning of July, appears across different platforms supporting the Apple TV app, including on tvOS, smart TVs and external streaming devices like Chromecast with Google TV and Roku sticks.

Some users claim to have been affected when using other streaming apps on Apple TV, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The cause of the issue is unknown, and customers contacting Apple Support have described receiving mixed responses. Some users have been reimbursed after complaining, in lieu of receiving a functioning copy of the film, whereas others say they have been left totally without a refund.

