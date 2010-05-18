AKG is offering students, music producers and sound engineers the chance to get a leg-up in the industry and learn more about the art of sound production on a week long course in Berlin.

Ten electronic music producers and sound students from across Europe will be given expert tutelage and guidance from highly respected artists, music producers and music professionals on all the necessary skills.

The search for candidates opens on Tuesday May 4th, with applicants invited to submit their applications via www.scholarshipofsound.com.



The deadline for applications closes on 13th June, after which the applicants will be judged by an industry panel. The winning scholars will be announced from June 23rd with the scholarship, flights, accommodation and living expenses entirely covered by AKG.



The lucky winners will take part in the scholarship from July 31st-August 7th at the Berlin AKG Studio.

The students will enjoy audio workshops and mentoring sessions led by some of electronic music's leading artists and professionals, alongside the discovery of Berlin's most influential musical spaces.



For more information please visit www.scholarshipofsound.com.

