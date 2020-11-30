7 of the best Cyber Monday AV receiver deals still on sale

Cyber Monday is a good day to upgrade your AV receiver. To save you trawling the entire internet for the best Cyber Monday AV receiver deals, we've picked out three of the best AVR deals, from affordable to high-end models.

Whether you want a 7.2 or 9.2-channel AV receiver, want to enjoy simple surround sound or go crazy with Dolby Atmos, we have some Cyber Monday home theater amplifier deals to tempt you.

We have US and UK deals, featuring five-star and Award-winning products from Denon, Marantz, Sony and Yamaha, offering Atmos, DTS:X, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and serious amounts of sonic power.

Best AV receiver deals (US)

Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver $600 $498 at Crutchfield

There's $100 just lopped off this Award-winning home cinema receiver. You get 7.2 channels of sound with 100W down each, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X support, Airplay, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Spotify Connect. Fantastic performance too.View Deal

Denon AVR-X4500H AVR $1599 $1199 at Crutchfield

This is Denon's second top AVR from 2019. Don't be put off because it's a year out of date. It's still a five-star performer with 9.2 channels to play with and all the Dolby Atmos and other surround-codec support you could need.View Deal

Marantz SR7013 AV receiver $2199 $1599 at Amazon

The SR7013 is built on the Marantz Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Modules (or HDAMs) that gives 200W of power per output. It supports AirPlay 2, all your 3D sound formats and Amazon Alexa with 9.2ch of fun.View Deal

Best AV receiver deals (UK)

Denon AVR-X2600H AVR £599 £469 at Richer Sounds

A five-star AVR, the Denon AVR-X2600H is a brilliant machine with a weighty, expressive sound, nine channels of 150W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and two outputs. Including Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, it's right up to date and more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AV amplifier £999 £749 at Richer Sounds

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver £1299 £999 at AVOnline

This Yamaha AV receiver is a solid performer for the money and can be yours with £300 off the original price. It's a 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal