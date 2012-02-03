Trending

Fisual Havana review

Average performance from this affordable USB cable Tested at £19

Review 

Our Verdict

It’s well built and helps retain an integrated sound, but detail suffers

For

  • Well-made
  • solid plugs
  • flexible jacket
  • low price

Against

  • Overall performance is slightly thin

The Havana’s smart design and wallet-friendly price make it very tempting in these cash-strapped times.

It’s well-made too, with solid plugs and a flexible jacket.

Working with our Audiolab M-DAC, our sample helped the sound retain cohesion and musicality, although it became apparent that detail was sapped, while the overall performance became slightly thin and lacking in body.

The Havana is better than a freebie, but you can do better. If you’re serious enough to pay for a USB cable in the first place, we suggest the £55 Furutech Formula 2.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.fisual.co.uk
Brand NameFisual
Product TypeAudio Cable
ManufacturerAV Distribution Ltd
Product LineHavana
Manufacturer Part NumberHAV-XLR-FR-060
Packaged Quantity2
Product NameFisual Havana

Technical Information

Cable TypeRCA/XLR
ShieldingYes
Connector PlatingGold
Cable Length60 cm
Device SupportedAudio Device
Connector on Second End1 x RCA Male Audio
Connector on First End1 x XLR Female Audio

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Physical Characteristics

ColourTranslucent Black

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year