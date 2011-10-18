If you want to experiment with getting yet more performance from your USB DAC, try hooking it up with one of these Furutechs.
In our tests we found this well-built cable – connected to an Audiolab M-DAC – enabled our digital music system to deliver extra bass, insight and depth than more basic designs.
It even trumped Wireworld’s Ultraviolet 5 cable, our previous favourite.
At £55, it seems a luxury, but if you’re serious about digital sound, then you owe it to your ears to at least have a trial listen.
