Best USB cable, Awards 2011. A cable to try if you’re getting serious about your digital music set-up

If you want to experiment with getting yet more performance from your USB DAC, try hooking it up with one of these Furutechs.

In our tests we found this well-built cable – connected to an Audiolab M-DAC – enabled our digital music system to deliver extra bass, insight and depth than more basic designs.

It even trumped Wireworld’s Ultraviolet 5 cable, our previous favourite.



At £55, it seems a luxury, but if you’re serious about digital sound, then you owe it to your ears to at least have a trial listen.

