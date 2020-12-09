8 Christmas gift ideas under $100 – headphones, speakers, Alexa and more

Looking for gifts for someone special? There's no need to break the bank to bring joy to their hearts this year. Here are some fabulous Christmas gift ideas under $100 for the music and movie lover in your life.

For between $50 and $100, you can get some absolutely killer gifts. Below you'll find a list pretty much exclusively made up of What Hi-Fi? Award-winning gift ideas guaranteed to wow those you give them to. These are all top of their game in this price range.

Headphones, wireless speakers, DACs, subscription services, Alexa devices and hi-fi speaker cable. There's something guaranteed to boost the sonic offering of anyone you know and love. Dig in.

Klipsch T5M Wired earbuds

(Image credit: Klipsch)

If you know someone who has kept the headphones that came bundled with their new smartphone, the gift of these Klipsch in-ear headphones will be an absolute revelation to them. These multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winners will stun them with the overall improvement they will hear in their on-the-move music.

Read our Klipsch T5M Wired review

Today's best Klipsch T5M Wired deals Reduced Price Klipsch T5 Wired Headphones... Amazon Prime $69 $59 View Klipsch - T5M Wired In-Ear... Best Buy $59 View Klipsch T5M wired in-ear... Crutchfield.com $59 View Klipsch T5M Wired In-ear... Crutchfield $59 View Show More Deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

(Image credit: Future)

This is a seriously low price for the five-star, feature-packed, 2020 version of the Fire HD tablet. It's an easy-to-use device that looks and sounds splendid for the money and has all the apps and features it should have, plus hands-free Alexa. If you’re looking for an Android tablet on which to download TV shows, movies or books for a journey, or a hands-free Alexa-enabled device for answering queries and so on, we don’t think the Fire HD 8 can currently be bettered for the money.

Need more info? Read out Amazon Fire HD 8 review

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) deals Reduced Price All-new Fire HD 8 tablet, 8"... Amazon Prime $89.99 $64.99 View

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: JBL)

If it's more music to share you're interested in, you won't go far wrong with this neat little Award-winner. This virtually indestructible Bluetooth speaker is fun, portable, compact and waterproof. Most importantly, though, it sounds remarkably composed and punchy for its size and cost.

Take a look at our thoughts in our JBL Flip 5 review

Today's best JBL Flip 5 deals JBL Flip 5 Waterproof... Crutchfield $69.95 View JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof... Amazon Prime $89.95 View Reduced Price JBL - Flip 5 Portable... Best Buy $119.99 $89.99 View Reduced Price JBL FLIP 5 Personalized... Harman $149.95 $119.95 View Show More Deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart speaker

(Image credit: Future)

Where much of the Alexa-enabled smart kit out there is audio based, the £80 Echo Show 5 embraces both sound and video in its abilities to communicate. So as well as playing music or reading out information to you, it will allow you to access video content on its 5.5in LCD screen. So that means recipes, news bulletins and video calls to granny are now all up for grabs – for less than £100.

AudioQuest Rocket 11 speaker cable

Now, we're aware that, for some people, a run of $15/metre speaker cable may seem a slightly odd gift. But choose your target wisely and this Award-winner could be just the present that the happy recipient will be most grateful for this Yuletide - and the thing they will still be using the most in years to come.

If they're still using the cable that came with their system, we can pretty much guarantee that a couple of three- or four-metre runs of the AudioQuest Rocket 11 will be an ear-opener for all concerned.

Have a closer look in our AudioQuest Rocket 11 review

Today's best AudioQuest Rocket 11 deals AudioQuest Rocket 11 Futureshop $15.38 View AudioQuest - Rocket 11 30'... Best Buy $109.95 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tidal music service subscription

(Image credit: Tidal)

Our streaming service of the year is a great gift for a true music aficionado. At $20 per month, Tidal's HiFi (CD-quality) package will give them streams at a far higher quality than those available from the likes of Spotify. Admittedly, you're looking at just four or five months for your $100 – but we're pretty confident that, once they've enjoyed the higher-quality streaming, the music lover in your life will want to continue to subscribe.

Find out why Tidal is our streaming service of the year in the Tidal review

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Bose)

Nipping in just under budget, theses are our favourite sports headphones and truly excellent wireless headphones in their own right. They sound terrific, they're incredibly reliable and they simple won't budge no matter how much you're sweating and heaving. With a New Year's health kick never far away, it could be just the gift to motivate your loved one.

Read more in our Bose SoundSport Wireless

Amazon Fire TV Cube video streamer

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ever hear complaints about not having access to this HBO Max or Hulu or such? The Amazon Fire TV Cube will plug those gaps. This streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K HDR picture quality to really show off all your favorite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.

Take a closer look in our Amazon Fire TV Cube review