The best Nintendo Switch deals for Cyber Monday 2020

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are tons of fun and some of the most affordable consoles around. Neither console costs the earth but with the Cyber Monday sales upon us, expect more deals that you can shake a stick (or indeed a Joy-Con) at. We've listed all latest Nintendo Switch deals below, but you'll need to be quick on the draw if you want to score the biggest discounts...

On the hunt for a next-gen console? Here's where to buy a PS5 and where to find stock of an Xbox Series X.

Prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups? The Nintendo Switch is the console for you. It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games that includes hits such as Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda .

Unlike the PS4 and Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Super Smash Bros, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper version of the Switch and purely for gaming on the go. The Lite can't be used to play games on your TV, nor does it come with a dock. The Switch Lite screen measures 5.5in compared to 6.2in on the Switch.

Ready to have some fun with this brilliant, family-friendly console? Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals live right now...

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch (Red/Blue) $299 at Target

With many of us choosing to stay at home, there's huge demand for the Nintendo Switch and just tracking down stock can be a challenge. Target has stock – but you'll need to act fast.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite $199.99 at Best Buy

The folks at Best have the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. There are four colors to choose from including turquoise (pictured), gray, coral and yellow. Don't expect to see this console discounted much – it's hugely popular and even refurbished models can sell for just under MSRP.View Deal

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundle deals

The biggest savings are to be found when you buy a console with a game or two and/or other accessories in what's known as a 'bundle'...

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 $485 $457 at Amazon

Mario Kart bundles are rare these days, but we've tracked down a deal at Amazon. You get the Nintendo Switch console, dock, two Joy-Con controllers, Joy-Con straps, a Joy-Con grip plus a HDMI cable and download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing $259.98 at Best Buy

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite in the colour of your choice plus the bestselling game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sees you convert an island into your own private paradise.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Paper Mario $429.99 at Adorama

Adorama has some great Switch deals. This one gets you the console, JoyCon controller, hit game Paper Mario: The Origami King and a handy SanDisk 128GB memory card. There's already a wait for this one, so don't delay.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition $419 at Walmart

Here's one of our favorite Switch bundles right now. It's extremely hard to come by but Walmart has them in stock and they're ready to ship right now. The bundle includes a microSD card and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which should go down a storm with kids of all ages.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Super Smash Bros. $359.99 at GameStop

This bumper bundle gets you a Switch console with a specially designed Super Smash Bros. dock, a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, plus Super Smash Bros.-themed Joy-Con controllers. At under $360, that's a lot of kit for the money.View Deal

