The best home theater and AV deals 2019

Congratulations, you’ve just landed on an awesome page of home theater deals, including those on 4K projectors, home theater speaker packages, AV receivers, top-quality soundbars and more.

Whether you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up with a home cinema receiver for the proper surround sound experience, we can help you on your chosen path.

There's plenty of deals out there, but to save you trawling the entire internet, we've compiled a list of the biggest and best around. Your home theater heaven is but a few clicks away.

Don't forget we have also found you the best deals on headphones, speakers, TVs, hi-fi and audio products, and have highlighted the very best retailers offers from Best Buy, Crutchfield, Walmart and World Wide Stereo.

Blu-ray player deals

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $149 at Amazon

A 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner. "The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98 at Crutchfield

The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value at $98.View Deal

Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player $1099 $999 at Amazon

This premium player delivers on all fronts. It paints a balanced picture with sensational detail levels and it sounds as good as it looks too, with a fine sense of musicality and timing. There's no smart features but its core 4K Blu-ray playback will blow you away.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player for $299 $247 at Amazon

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming.View Deal

Speaker package deals

Harman Kardon HKTS 16BQ 5.1 Speaker Package $500 $387

A great discount here on a fan favourite home theater speaker bundle; grab it while you can. Includes five 120-watt two-way satellite speakers and a massive 200-watt subwoofer for immersive and strikingly powerful surround sound.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV receiver with four Polk speakers $2246 $1056

The folks at World Wide Stereo have put together a fantastic package that will save you over $1000. The detailed and dynamic Denon receiver - rated five stars by What Hi-Fi? - comes with two Polk RTiA7 floorstanders and two RTIA3 bookshelf speakers.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel Receiver with four Klipsch speakers $2775 $2375

Another big AV saving here. This superb package includes a pair of Klipsch RP-6000F floorstanding speakers and a pair of R-41M bookshelf speakers. You also get Onkyo's 9.2-channel, networked receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.View Deal

AV receiver deals

Sony STR-DN1080 surround sound amp $599.99 $448 at Amazon

Sony's Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-supporting amp has six HDMI inputs that cater for a range of 4K HDR sources. It's also bursting with connectivity features, including Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth. And the icing on this cake is the amazing sound quality.View Deal

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $250

Save $50 on this budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2ch AV receiver $799 $349

Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic – especially at half the original MSRP. You won't be short of features either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-channel AV receiver $699 $399

With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in, this networked receiver is all set for streaming. With nine channels it adds immersive 5.2.4-channel DTS:X or Dolby Atmos object-based surround-sound to stunning 4K HDR video. Now with a $300 saving.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H AV receiver $549 at Walmart

The bargain AVR-X3500H represents further gains for Denon in the home theater market, with added features and even more powerful performance than ever before.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver for $1199

This Yamaha AV receiver is a superb performer for the money. A great 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar and sub $1498 $1398

With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System $200 at Crutchfield

At just 55cm, this is one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. That makes it perfect for those who need something to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV. $50 off now. View Deal

Polk Audio MagniFi MAX SR Powered soundbar $679 $599

The 5.1 channel soundbar comes with two wireless surround speakers – and a healthy $170 saving. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, plus Polk's SDA technology, which helps create a more detailed soundstage.View Deal

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar $ 399.99 $329 at Best Buy

Here, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology aims to deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV. The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360-watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot.View Deal

Projector deals

Optoma HD27e 1080p Home Cinema Projector $549 $399

Less than $500 buys you Full HD 1080p resolution, a maximum image size of 301 inches, native 16:9 aspect ratio, a stated contrast ratio of 25,000:1 and 3D compatibility. One of the best entry-level projector's we've seen.View Deal

Sony VPL-HW45ES Full HD SXRD projector $1999.99 $1798

From the moment you switch on, you'll discover why we awarded this projector five stars. The picture is undeniably crisp and the 1800 lumens brightness means you get a clear picture even in a well-lit room.View Deal

Optoma UHD50 4K projector $1299 $999 at Amazon

Save $200 on this top-class projector technology at a budget price point, complete with 4K and HDR support. With such a rich and balanced colour palette, a projector like this simply has no business being this cheap.View Deal