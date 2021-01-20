Best Xbox One deals 2021: cheapest Xbox One prices

With much of the world eschewing holidays and social events for cosy nights in, there's never been a better time to invest in an Xbox. And with the next-generation Xbox Series X out now in these stores, it's the perfect time to bag a cut-price deal on an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.

The One S is the more affordable model and provides high-quality gaming at a bargain price. And when you're not playing Call of Duty, it doubles as a Blu-ray player. (There's also an All-Digital Edition Xbox One S, which is limited to streaming and downloading games).

The beefier Xbox One X is a lot more powerful than the 'S' and ups the stakes with true 4K gaming; graphics and movies will look noticeably crisper.

Right, time to level up your home entertainment. Here's today's best Xbox One deals, discount and bundles...

Best Xbox One S deals

The Xbox One S carries a recommended retail price of $299. It upscales your current games collection from 1080p to 4K resolution and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range). It also has the ability to stream content from Netflix, and Amazon Video.

There are over 1300 Xbox One games on offer – including major franchises such as Halo, Call of Duty and Forza Horizon – so there's no chance you'll get bored.

The Xbox interface works well following a major update and the Xbox wireless controller is superb (although you'll need to keep a supply of AA batteries handy).

There's also the option to go for the pared-down All Digital Edition. It lacks a disc drive meaning it won't double as a Blu-ray player but it costs $50 less than the standard One S.

Either way, you could save a small fortune with our handpicked Xbox One S deals below...

Xbox One S 1TB with Star Wars game $506 at Amazon

There's huge demand for this Star Wars bundle, so best snap one up while you can. You get the console plus Xbox Wireless Controller, full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, one month Xbox Game Pass and one month EA Access.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB with Game Pass Ultimate $22.99 per month at Best Buy

Thanks to the Xbox All Access finance deal, you can get an Xbox One S console with 24 months Game Pass Ultimate for just $22.99 per month. You pay nothing upfront and 0% APR. You even get the option to upgrade to the upcoming Xbox Series X during the 24-month contract.View Deal

Best Xbox One X deals

Like to go big or go home? Want true 4K gaming? Look no further than the formidable Xbox One X. It might be chunkier than the One S, but this capable box of tricks delivers smoother graphics and lightning-fast load times.

It also doubles as a family-friendly entertainment hub, providing access to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. When playing 4K Blu-ray discs, you'll notice a serious bump in picture quality.

So, if you have a 4K TV and want arguably the finest all-in-one console currently available, this is it. The One X comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities and costs from $399 in the States.

Don't want to pay full price? We've found it much cheaper – check out these Xbox One X deals below and pocket the savings.

Xbox One X 1TB (Renewed) $635 $544 at Amazon

The Xbox One X is still one of the best games consoles you can buy, but there's huge demand. You can save money by opting for a renewed model at Amazon, which include consoles and wireless controller.View Deal

