Best tablet deals 2021: iPads, Android and Fire tablets

Hunting for the best tablet deals? There's always ton of discounts flying around – but genuine bargains? They're a bit harder to come by. To help you out, we've hand-picked today's best tablet deals and listed them below. All you need do is choose the deal that's right for you.

Still wondering which tablet to buy? iPads aren't the cheapest but they offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. On a tighter budget? Check out Amazon's Fire HD tablets. These nicely-priced models offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment.

Samsung's classy Android tablets are a good option for both work and play, and top-of-the-range models rival the iPad Pro. Heavy gamer or business user? You should consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors and impressive displays.

Right, time for some savings. Here's a rundown of today's best tablet deals...

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Mini (2019) Space Grey $ 399 $384 at Amazon

Here's a decent discount on the incredibly popular, latest-model iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey, Silver or Gold. The price could go back up to $400 at any moment, so get in quick if you're after Apple's 7.9-inch tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) 128GB $999 $949 at Amazon

Here's one of the best iPads deals we've seen – $50 off the 2020 iPad Pro, which is packed with a blazingly-fast A12Z Bionic chip, dual 12MP/10MP cameras and a brilliant 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion. Grab it while you can.

Apple iPad 10.2 128GB wi-fi (gold) $449 $429 at BH Photo

You can score $20 off brand new, 8th generation iPad in Gold at BH Photo. Few other tablets can match the spec – 10-hour battery life, 10.2-inch Retina screen, A12 Bionic chip – for the money. A high-performing tablet at a bargain price.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $60 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control.

Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

The 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life. A ton of tablet for the money.

Amazon Fire 7 16GB $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7in screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. And all for just under $40.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB $650 $579 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked even more money off the price of Samsung's latest iPad-rivalling tablet. The 11in Super AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, so its great for gaming and smooth scrolling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB $650 $579 at Amazon

It might only weigh a pound but the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a punch thanks to its 10.5in display, quad AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos support and included S Pen stylus. A real bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64GB $279 $259 at Amazon

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 10in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini.

Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ 959 $599 at Best Buy

There's a massive discount on this multi-tasking tablet at Best Buy. It sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. You even get the Type Cover keyboard included in the deal price.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 4GB 64GB $550 $399 at Amazon

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The Go 2 is far superior thanks to an 11+ hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and a HD webcam for video calls.