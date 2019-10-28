The best home theater and AV deals ahead of Black Friday 2019

Congratulations – you’ve just landed on an awesome page of home theater deals, including 4K projectors, home theater speaker packages, top-quality soundbars and more.

Whether you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up with a home cinema receiver for the proper surround sound experience, we can help you on your chosen path.

Ready to build a home theater worthy of your favourite Oscar winning movie? There's plenty of deals out there, but to save you trawling the entire internet, we've compiled a list of the biggest and best home theater discounts around.

Of course Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains. Your home theater heaven is but a few clicks away.

Don't forget we'll be finding the best Black Friday deals on headphones, speakers, TVs and more, as well as sorting through retailers offers, including Best Buy, Crutchfield, Walmart and World Wide Stereo.

Blu-ray player deals

Samsung UBD-M8500 4K Blu-ray player $300 $200 at BestBuy Offering speedy loading times and stunning picture quality at a great price, Samsung's 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player is a fantastic buy – especially when you factor in the $100 saving.View Deal

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-ray player $178 $98 at Crutchfield The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value at $98.View Deal

Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player $1099 $898 at Amazon This premium player delivers on all fronts. It paints a balanced picture with sensational detail levels and it sounds as good as it looks too, with a fine sense of musicality and timing. There's no smart features but its core 4K Blu-ray playback will blow you away.

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player for $299 $ 279.99 at Amazon This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player $300 $248 at Amazon This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Outstanding.View Deal

Speaker package deals

Harman Kardon HKTS 16BQ 5.1 Speaker Package $500 $350 A great discount here on a fan favourite home theater speaker bundle; grab it while you can. Includes five 120-watt two-way satellite speakers and a massive 200-watt subwoofer for immersive and strikingly powerful surround sound.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV Receiver with four Polk speakers $2246 $1113 The folks at World Wide Stereo have put together a fantastic package that will save you over $1000. The detailed and dynamic Denon receiver - rated five stars by What Hi-Fi? - comes with two Polk RTiA7 floorstanders and two RTIA3 bookshelf speakers.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel Receiver with four Klipsch speakers $2775 $2305 Another big AV saving here. This superb package includes a pair of Klipsch RP-6000F floorstanding speakers and a pair of R-41M bookshelf speakers. You also get Onkyo's 9.2-channel, networked receiver with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.View Deal

AV receiver deals

Yamaha R-N303 network stereo receiver $350 $300 Save $50 on this budget stereo receiver with a full suite of features, including music streaming from Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, compatibility with Yamaha's MusicCast multi-room feature, and vinyl input.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2500H 7.2ch AV receiver $799 $399 Denon's entry-level amp sounds fantastic – especially at half the original MSRP. You won't be short of features either, with eight HDMI inputs, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, and streaming from Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon.View Deal

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-channel AV receiver $699 $399 With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in, this networked receiver is all set for streaming. With nine channels it adds immersive 5.2.4-channel DTS:X or Dolby Atmos object-based surround-sound to stunning 4K HDR video. Now with a $300 saving.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3500H AV receiver $599 at Walmart The bargain AVR-X3500H represents further gains for Denon in the home theater market, with added features and even more powerful performance than ever before.View Deal

Yamaha RX-A1080 AV receiver for $1199 plus a $120 Gift Card This Yamaha AV receiver is a superb performer for the money – and Crutchfield are sweetening the deal by throwing in a free $120 gift card. A great 7.2 channel amp, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MusicCast and support for Alexa voice control.View Deal

Soundbar deals

JBL Bar Studio $149.99 at Amazon Optical and Bluetooth in, a single HDMI out; it might not be fancy but the JBL Bar Studio will make a huge difference to your viewing for minimal investment. A superb bargain.View Deal

Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar with sub $1199 $999 A five-star soundbar and sub with a handy $200 discount; there's optical, coax, 3 x HDMI in, another HDMI out and support for Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi too. Once carefully placed, you'll get excellent dynamics with a wide soundstage and an even tonal balance.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar and sub $1498 $1398 With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal

Polk Audio MagniFi MAX SR Powered soundbar $679 $509 The 5.1 channel soundbar comes with two wireless surround speakers – and a healthy $170 saving. There's also DTS and Dolby Digital decoding, plus Polk's SDA technology, which helps create a more detailed soundstage.View Deal

Samsung HW-N650 soundbar £399.99 £319.99 at Best Buy Here, Samsung's Acoustic Beam Technology aims to deliver a more cinematic experience from the space in front of your TV. The HW-N650 delivers an impressive 360-watts of power through its 5.1 drivers, and has a wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth to boot.View Deal

Projector deals

Optoma HD27e 1080p Home Cinema Projector $549 $449 Less than $500 buys you Full HD 1080p resolution, a maximum image size of 301 inches, native 16:9 aspect ratio, a stated contrast ratio of 25,000:1 and 3D compatibility. One of the best entry-level projector's we've seen.View Deal

Epson HC1060 Full HD 1080p projector $649.99 $590 A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home theater brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

Anker Nebula Capsule Max $470 $399.49 This soda can-sized wi-fi projector throws out a out 100-inch picture and has a battery that lasts up to four hours. Small, portable and capable of screening movies in 720p HD quality. Built-in Android 8.1 means you can stream from Hulu, Netflix and YouTube.View Deal

Sony VPL-HW45ES Full HD SXRD projector $1999.99 $1798 From the moment you switch on, you'll discover why we awarded this projector five stars. The picture is undeniably crisp and the 1800 lumens brightness means you get a clear picture even in a well-lit room.View Deal

Optoma UHD50 4K projector $1299 $1099 at Amazon Save $200 on this top-class projector technology at a budget price point, complete with 4K and HDR support. With such a rich and balanced colour palette, a projector like this simply has no business being this cheap.