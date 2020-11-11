Best Black Friday iPod Touch deals 2020

We love a good Apple iPod Touch deal. There's plenty to choose from at the minute, as US retailers roll out the savings for Black Friday. Whether you're wanting to pocket a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or a cut-price 7th generation iPod Touch, you'll find today's best iPod Touch deals listed below.

The iPod Touch is effectively an iPhone without the cellular connection, making it a great choice for those in the market for a personal music player that plays Apple Lossless, FLAC and Dolby Digital formats.

The latest 7th generation model features a 4in Retina display, 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera for capturing HDR photos. You can even use Messages with a wi-fi connection.

The iPod Touch has become something of a niche product – but it's also become a rare Apple bargain. If you have space in your pocket for a high-quality music player, take a look at our favorite iPod Touch Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals below...

Best Apple iPod Touch Black Friday deal

Apple iPod Touch (7th Gen) 32GB: $199 $194 at Amazon

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. With 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip, long

battery life and a 4-inch Retina display this bargain iPod is ideal for those who like to stream their music.View Deal

MORE:

Our pick of the best portable music players

Get up to speed with today's best Black Friday deals

Pick out the perfect pair of wireless headphones