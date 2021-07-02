Best 4th of July TV sales 2021: 4K, smart and OLED TV deals

With Independence Day 2021 almost here, the likes of Amazon and Walmart are competing to offer the best 4th of July TV deals. So if you're in the market for a new TV, now's a good time to bag serious savings on everything from cheap TVs to premium 4K OLED sets.

Prime Day might be long gone but we can assure you that Amazon and others are rolling out the reductions. We've scoured all the top retailer in the States to find you the pick of the best 4th of July TV deals available right now.

Look out for savings on previous-generation TVs that still offer the latest features and streaming services, especially at 65-inch sizes and above. But you can find great TV deals on the latest TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung, Vizio and more. Some of these discounts are limited-time deals, so let's get straight to the savings....

Best 4th of July TV deals

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $299 at Best Buy (save $201)

An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever.View Deal

50-inch TV deals

Sceptre 4K UHD LED TV $279.99 $240 at Walmart (save $40)

The U515CV-U is a 4K resolution LED screen with three HDMI inputs, USB port, swivel stand and a super-low 4th of July price. Don't expect the ultimate picture; do expect a bargain screen.

View Deal

Sony XBR-48A9S OLED TV $1498 $1298 at Amazon (save $200) Sony's 48-inch 2020 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV. One of the best 4th of July TV deals.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

LG OLED55CX 4K OLED TV $2000 $1241 at Amazon (save $604)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. There's low stock in 2021, so move quick!View Deal

BIG DISCOUNT Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2499 $2299 Best Buy (save $200)

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of $200 on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal right now.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $301 at Walmart (save $550)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at a massive saving via Walmart on the original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.View Deal

LG 4K HDR OLED65BXPUA $2299 $1796 at Walmart (save $505)

This 2020 LG OLED is one of the cheapest OLED TVs on the market, especially now you can bag a deal. The BX still has Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG support, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support), and LG's AI Picture and AI sound processing. The CX (below) upgrades the processor.View Deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV: $1999 $1799 at Best Buy (save $200)

Best Buy has knocked $200 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in the same great features as on the 55in model further up the page, including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor. View Deal

LG OLED65CX 4K OLED TV $2499 $1899 at Best Buy (save $600)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price, and that includes in the 65-inch screen size. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder.View Deal

OLED BARGAIN! Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2799 $2499 at Best Buy

Save a $500 on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G OLED TV $3499 $2999 at Best Buy (save $500)

If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $700 off the list price at Amazon on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.View Deal

70-inch+ TV deals

Samsung Q70T 4K QLED TV: $2200 $1571 at Amazon (save $501)

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 4K QLED TV that, at 75-inches, makes a serious statement. With a OneConnect box, impressive picture processing power and gamer-friendly features, it's a a steal. You can save $501 right now.View Deal