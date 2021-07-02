Best 4th of July hi-fi and AV sales 2021: speakers, soundbars and amplifier deals

Independence Day 2021 is just around the corner, which means BBQs, fireworks and big discounts, from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Crutchfield. Read on for the very best 4th of July hi-fi and home theatre deals...

Prime Day might be a distant memory but the 4th of July sales provide ample opportunity to score savings on the best hi-fi and AV kit at the cheapest prices. Seeking out reductions on big brands can be tough, but you'll find that most retailers are keen to entice 4th of July shoppers to part with their cash.

So whether you're after a new stereo amplifier, projector or Blu-ray player, you'll find the best 4th of July hi-fi and AV deals below, featuring savings on brands such as Sony, Bose, JBL and more.

Best 4th of July hi-fi and AV deals 2021

Best amplifier deals

Yamaha R-S202 Stereo Receiver w/Bluetooth $179 $149 (save $30) at World Wide Stereo

This Yamaha design delivers stereo sound across two rooms, Bluetooth support, an AM/FM tuner, and remote control. Yamaha keeps the styling simple but for this price, it looks a solid buy.View Deal

Onkyo TX-8220 receiver w/Bluetooth $299 $199 (save $100) at World Wide Stereo

This 2-channel stereo receiver includes digital audio inputs for a TV and Blu-ray player, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your record player. And you can make a $100 saving.View Deal

Arcam SA10 amplifer $999 $799 (save $200) at Crutchfield

The SA10 gives you 50 watts of power per channel, optical and two digital coaxial inputs, and three stereo analog RCA inputs. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a dedicated phono input, and there's a built-in DAC. It's an all-in-one system with a lot of appeal.View Deal

Best speaker deals

UE MegaBoom 3 $199 $179 (save $20) at Best Buy

Excellent sound from a portable, Bluetooth speaker that's ideal for taking to the park or on vacation. Now with a $20 saving. One of the best 4th of July hi-fi wireless speaker deals around right now.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199 (save $60) World Wide Stereo

360-degree sound, voice control, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, this is a future-proof smart speaker with the design and sonic class that you can expect from Bose. Available in white or black.View Deal

Klipsch RP-5000F Reference Floorstander $474 $434 (save $40) at World Wide Stereo

These affordable floorstanders feature a 1-inch titanium tweeter which fires out through Klipsch’s iconic 90-degree Tractrix horn. Dual 5.25-inch low/midrange drivers are made of Klipsch’s trademarked copper Cerametallic material. Now available with 25% off.View Deal

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.View Deal

Best Blu-ray player deals

Sony BDP-S6700 $178 $98 at Crutchfield (save $80)

The BDP-S6700 scored a coveted five star rating in our tests. Budget by price but not by nature, the 4K upscaling performance belies its low price tag. Built-in Wi-Fi provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify. Stunning value at $98.View Deal

LG UBK90 4K Blu-ray player $300 $247 at Amazon (save $53)

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes with smart apps for on-demand streaming.View Deal

Best AV receiver deals

Marantz SR7013 AV receiver $2199 $1599 at Amazon (save $600)

The SR7013 boasts 200W of total power and features multiple HDMI inputs with eARC support, Dolby Atmos decoding, music streaming and multi-room capabilities.View Deal

Best soundbar deals

JBL Bar 2.1 soundbar $250 $200 at Walmart (save $50)

With an HDMI input and output, Bluetooth, optical and stereo inputs, this soundbar isn't short of connections. Not a system we've tested but our experience with JBL soundbars has been positive and it looks good with this 4th of July discount.View Deal

Under half price Harman Kardon Enchant 800 $700 $280 at Crutchfield (save $420)

Not a soundbar we've tested but it's hard to ignore with a discount as heavy as this one. It's a bar and sub combo with six drivers in the main unit. There are USB and HDMI inputs and it's also Chromecast-enabled.

Best projector deals

Epson Home Cinema 2250 $1000 $800 at Crutchfield (save $200)

Currently cheaper than the 2150, the 2250 is actually the superior machine. Virtually identical but you should get a better picture out of this one as indicated by the 70,000:1 contrast ratio. Not a model we've reviewed though.View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KA $2700 $2278 at Amazon (save $422)

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.View Deal

Best speaker package deals

Sonos 5.1 Surround Set with Beam $1546 $1359 at WWStereo Want home cinema sound but don't fancy the cables? Sonos is the way to go. World Wide Stereo is offering 5.1 surround sound bundle made up of the Sonos Beam, 2 x Sonos One SLs and a third-generation Sonos Sub.View Deal

Best record player deals

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB $299 $279 at zZounds

This direct drive deck is supplied with an aluminium platter, Audio-Technica AT-P2 cartridge and tone-arm and plays 33.3, 45 and 78rpm. It also boasts a built-in preamp and a USB output for archiving your vinyl too. A good package now with a $20 discount.View Deal

Best hi-fi system deals