7 of the best Prime Day tablet deals that are actually deals – not duds

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 2022 sale is jam-packed with savings on every kind of tablet, from fancy Apple iPads with and Samsung Galaxy Tabs, to cheap Fire HD slates for the kids. But how can you tell a deal from a dud?

It's not always easy – not least because prices often rise just before a big sale. But fear not, we have hunted down seven of the best Prime Day tablet deals.

Amazon is offering a crazy 50% discount (opens in new tab) on its Fire HD 10 (now $74.99), while the standard Apple iPad (2021) has crashed to a record-low price (opens in new tab) of $299 (Space Grey only). And that's just for starters.

Whether you want to stream movies, play games, read an ebook, sketch a picture, listen to music or control smart home gadgets, our pick of the very best Prime Day tablet deals is sure to have something for you.

7 best Prime Day tablet deals to shop now

(opens in new tab) 2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $329 $299 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This is a record-low price on the 2021 iPad, so act fast! We rated this model the full five stars, praising its 10.2-inch display, excellent picture quality, refined sound and sophisticated front camera. Thank you, Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) $149 $75 at Amazon (Save $75) (opens in new tab)

Half price Prime Day deal alert! This is on the "All-new" Fire HD 10, which features a brighter 10.1in 1080p HD display compared with the 2019 model. A ton of entertainment and Alexa skills for very little money.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB) $279 209 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

It's barely six months since the A8 arrived in US stores, but already it is discounted by 25%. If you want a budget 10.5-inch tablet that offers great streaming features and good battery life, this Prime Day tablet deal is all you.

(opens in new tab) 2022 Apple iPad Air M1 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $599 $559 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Apple's 2022 iPad Air tablet is also reduced in honour of Prime Day! Save big on this speedy slate with Apple M1 chip and stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Saving applies to Blue, Pink, Purple and Space Grey colourways.

Rated and reviewed: best tablets for movies and music

(opens in new tab) 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 $699 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

We called Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro "the pinnacle of portable cinema". This deal is on the 11-inch variant, which shares a lot of its larger sibling's charm and includes a very welcome discount.