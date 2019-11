It's good to know that Clearer Audio can terminate its Copperline Alpha One interconnects with XLR or DIN plugs as well as the RCAs we've tested.



They provide a warm and nicely rounded listen, certainly, but this audio comfort is at the expense of detail (which is sparse) and insight (which is cursory).



As a result, intricate recordings like Ali Farka Toure's Ai Du are relatively short of tension and nuance. You can do better.

See all our interconnect reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook