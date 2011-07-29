With construction that could stop a howitzer, and a likeable sound, this Blok's a great buy

If you’re after a feeling of permanency with your rack, then this hefty Blok system should fit the bill. Featuring thick 15mm glass (and supports that look like they would stand a Howitzer shell), this is no shrinking violet.

A big sound from a big rack

Sat on the Blok, our reference kit served up a big, stable sound. There’s much to like, including a pleasing tonal balance that features firm bass as well as well-integrated midrange and treble in its fast-paced and open-sounding delivery. It’s not all perfect though: we’d like some more subtlety and precision in the sound, just to tie things up nicely.

As it stands, though, for the money you get a lot

of product with more than ample space to take most home cinema or hi-fi components. This behemoth should definitely

be on your audition list.

