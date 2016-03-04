Design could be smarter, but a great sound redeems them

Let’s not beat around the bush: the Beyerdynamic DTX 350ps look like something you might pull out of a cereal box. Even if you are unfazed by the plain design and cheap plasticky feel, the lack of an in-line remote is disappointing.

Build

On the bright side, they make ideal travel companions ­– lightweight yet tough, and as portable as they come ­– and at least you wouldn’t feel bad tossing them around a bit through the daily grind.

Comfy for longer wears, the ear cups collapse to fit snug in the carry case; and the angled 3.5mm jack makes them more pocket-friendly than most.

Sound

But the Beyers’ real saving grace is their sound, which wouldn’t be out of place on much pricier cans. Stumbling upon dynamic expression isn’t a regular occurrence at this price, but from the opening line in Eddie Vedder’s Guaranteed, the Beyers manage to confidently track the subtle rises and falls in his vocals.

The guitar melodies are rhythmic, precise and agile, and while you get all the smoothness and fluency of the track’s character, the Beyers aren’t afraid to inject venom when required.

A blast of Basement Jaxx’s effervescent beats can testify to that, each piercing the soundstage with an attacking edge.

The Beyers could do with more solidity in the bass and midrange for heartier vocals, and a bit more heft and power for meatier tracks though. But that shouldn’t put you off.

Verdict

They won’t get you noticed on the bus and you’ll have to reach for your phone to answers calls.

But if you’re purely after cheap sonic thrills, the DTX 350ps are worth giving a go.

