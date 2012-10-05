Trending

BenQ W1060 review

A solid effort for big-picture on a budget Tested at £700

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A solid effort for big-picture on a budget

For

  • Great price, easy to set-up
  • two HDMI inputs
  • natural colours
  • good detail

Against

  • Hints of noise
  • motion isn’t perfect

Whether it be a low resolution or some other gaps in specification, budget projectors have tended to compromise too much on performance. The BenQ W1060 aims to buck the trend, despite its low price: it’s a Full HD, 1920 x 1080-pixel DLP projector.

The white chassis is compact and seems solidly put together. Lens and zoom are controlled manually, while there are adjustable feet to get the picture position just right.

There’s a pair of small speakers in the projector if you want sound direct from the source, and a carrying case means you can cart it around and just add a source for an on-the-fly system.

BenQ W1060

BenQ W1060: Picture qualityX-Men: First Class is a fine test disc, with a good mix of dark and bright scenes, fast motion and punchy colours. And the BenQ does pretty well. The colour balance is natural, with refined colours. Black levels are admirable, though the very trickiest dark scenes lose a little solidity and insight.

Skin tones are presented faithfully and there’s good detail, although there’s the odd hint of noise in blocks of colour. Fast motion is rarely perfect even on more expensive projectors, so it’s no surpise there’s the occasional blur with rapid action, but overall motion handling is smooth enough.

You can’t expect the world from a £700 projector, and the BenQ W1060 doesn’t have us throwing away our favourite £1500 projectors, but for those on a tight budget this is a solid effort with no glaring faults.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.benq.co.uk
Brand NameBenQ
Product TypeDLP Projector
ManufacturerBenQ Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberW1060
Product NameBenQ W1060
Product ModelW1060

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • W1060 DLP Projector
  • Carry Bag
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Manual CD
  • VGA Cable
  • Power Cord
  • Remote Control with Backlight
  • Battery

Projection Lens

Optical Zoom1.2x
Maximum Diagonal Image Size7.62 m (300")

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Image

Native Aspect Ratio16:9
Native Resolution1920 x 1080
Standard Mode Brightness2000 lm
Graphic ModeFull HD
Contrast Ratio5,000:1

Lamp

Normal Mode Lamp Life4500 Hour
Lamp Power190 W
Economy Mode Lamp Life6000 Hour

Physical Characteristics

Width330.2 mm
Depth246.4 mm
Weight Approximate3.60 kg
Height149.9 mm
Dimensions149.9 mm (H): 330.2 mm (W): 246.4 mm (D)

Power Description

Operating Power Consumption270 W

Video

Video Signal StandardHDTV
Output Scan Format1080p

Technical Information

Projection MethodFront