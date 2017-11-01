Best DACs 2017

Product of the year
Best DAC £1000+
Chord Hugo 2
“There isn’t another DAC around at anywhere near this sort of price able to communicate so torrentially, so unambiguously or so effortlessly"
Best buys
Best USB DAC under £150
Cyrus soundKey
“The soundKey can turn your mobile listening into an authentically high-fidelity experience”
Best USB DAC £150+
Audioquest DragonFly Red
“It’s a supremely compact and convenient device that can be taken anywhere for an immediate musical boost”
Best DAC £500-£1000
Chord 2Qute
“The 2Qute is another success story for Chord – its unerring accuracy, insight and rhythmic drive are impressive, and it’s a joy to listen to”
Best DAC under £500
Chord Mojo
“The excellent resolution impresses, but it’s the Mojo’s ability to organise all that information into a cohesive and musical whole that makes it stand out from the competition”