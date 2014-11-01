Best On-ear headphones 2014

Product of the year
AKG Y50
"Excelling in sound and style, the Y50s are a cracking introduction to AKG’s latest range."
Best buys
Grado SR325e
"The musical, detailed sound of these Grados makes them a truly top buy."
Bose QuietComfort 25
"Put simply, these are the noise-cancellation headphones by which all others should be judged."
Philips Fidelio M1MKII
"A step up in sound quality over the original, Award-winning model from last year – they're just as comfy, and have a bit more pep."
Beyerdynamic T51i
"These headphones are better than ever, and now there’s a remote control. What more could you ask for?"
Shure SRH1540
"Heads up for a real treat - if you want to enjoy great sound in pampering comfort all day long, give these a go."
AKG K550
"A hugely capable pair of closed-back headphones that just don't sound closed. Rousingly musical and with no obvious deficiencies."
Philips Fidelio M2BT
"The Award-winning M1BTs have been given an upgrade and sticking to that successful formula means Philips bags another winner."