Best Blu-ray players 2013

Product of the year

Best Blu-ray player £150-£300

Sony BDP-S790

"Last year's Product of the Year retains its crown – nothing has beaten it"

Best buys

Best Blu-ray player up to £100

Sony BDP-S4100

Best Blu-ray player up to £100, Awards 2013. An impressive Blu-ray player with an impressive performance and a good set of features

Best Blu-ray player £100-£150

Sony BDP-S5100

Best Blu-ray player £100-£150, Awards 2013. Thanks to the great picture and awesome sound quality, Sony’s BDP-S5100 is a top budget buy

Best Blu-ray player £300+

Marantz UD7007

"It may be pricey, but it's worth every penny"