Apollo Real Wood Soprano review

Its environmentally friendly enough, but we found that despite a solid build the Soprano lacks some agility and definition where needed Tested at £360.00

Our Verdict

Its compact and stylish, buts lacks some agility and definition

For

  • Compact and stylish
  • solid construction

Against

  • Lacks definition and agility
  • lightweight sound

The Apollo Real Wood range uses solid timber, sourced from sustainable supplies, with a range of four finishes to choose from: beech, cherry, oak and mahogany.

Shelves are available in four different heights from 93mm to 228mm. It's one of the more compact racks here and looks the part.

However, it seems to relay a somewhat lightweight sound as it delivers Broken Bells' The High Road, and lacks a little definition and agility.

