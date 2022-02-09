Watching Super Bowl without cable and for free on Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and Apple TV

Can the Cincinnati Bengals outsmart the LA Rams? You'll need your Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or games console for the Super Bowl without cable on your big screen. Mobiles, tablets and laptop are all good too. NBC has the game and there are plenty of streaming options. Watching the Super Bowl without cable on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and the rest is easy to do. Here's everything you need to know.

Super Bowl without cable Date: Sunday, 13th February 2022 Time: 6.30pm ET / 11.30pm GMT / 9.30am AEST Location: So-Fi Stadium, Los Angeles US streams: Sling / FuboTV / YouTube TV (free trials) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today

The good news for NFL fans is that there are plenty of ways to get a Super Bowl live stream without cable in 2022 – and without paying a dime! You can stream the Super Bowl on Sling TV and FuboTV (both offer free trials) and the many devices they support. That means the Super Bowl on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox and more.

Sadly NBC won't be broadcasting the Super Bowl in 4K this year, but it will offer top-notch coverage of the big game and the spectacular Super Bowl half-time show, headlined by Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and Kendrick Lamar and you can watch it for free without cable on any web browser at NBCSports.com.

So, whether you've cut the cord or are looking for the best way to stream Super Bowl 56 on your laptop, desktop and mobile device, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch the Super Bowl without cable in 2022.

Gear up for game time: best Super Bowl TV deals 2022

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable 2022

(Image credit: Los Angeles Chargers / Chargers.com)

There's no need to a miss a moment of Super Bowl Sunday – even if you don't have cable. There are multiple ways to live stream Super Bowl 56 for free in the US.

NFL app

The official NLF app on Android and iOS devices, as well as larger devices, including laptops and smart TVs will carry a free Super Bowl live stream.

Yahoo Sports app

Equally, the Yahoo Sports app on mobile for both Android and iOS will also host a free Super Bowl 2022 live stream.

NBCSports.com

Fire up any web browser on laptop, tablet, mobile or even smart TV and head to NBC's very own free Super Bowl live stream and all without cable.

US citizen travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to avoid getting geo-blocked on any of the above live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (try it 100% risk-free today).

You could also think big and try out a top streaming services such as Sling TV, FuboTV and YouTubeTV, all of which serve up Super Bowl live streams – not to mention thousands of top-rated TV shows and movies. Again, you'll need to use a VPN to access these services from you're travelling outside the US.

Watch 2022 Super Bowl with Sling 3-day FREE trial

Sling offers access to NBC and supports a range of devices, from Fire TV to Apple TV, Roku, Xbox and more. At the time of writing, new users get their first three days of Sling free! It's $35 a month after. No contract, cancel anytime.

Watch 2022 Super Bowl with Fubo TV 7-day FREE trial Fubo carries NBC, ESPN and most of the best cable channels. It's also supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad and Android phones/tablets. No cable subscription needed! New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel anytime.

Watch the Super Bowl without cable outside the US

All the free options listed above – plus the Sling, Fubo TV and YouTube TV free trials – are only accessible the US (with a US-based credit card, in some cases). If you're outside the United States this Sunday, you'll need to use a VPN to access these services without being blocked.

Why not try ExpressVPN for size? It's a safe and well-respected VPN that offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's nothing to lose and it's a great way for those stuck outside the U.S. to enjoy the free NBCSports.com Super Bowl live stream – complete with real-deal US commentary.

Watch the Super Bowl without cable using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Super Bowl, you may wish to choose 'USA' to access NBCSports.com.

3. Then head over to NBCSports.com on your browser or device and enjoy the free Super Bowl live stream with US English commentary.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Super Bowl halftime show 2022 and commercials

(Image credit: Pepsi)

Even if you don't watch the Big Game via cable or satellite, you'll still be able to enjoy the full Super Bowl halftime show – and the Super Bowl commercials. Of course, you'll need to tune in from America to enjoy the commercials in full.

If you want to catch the Super Bowls halftime show 2022 and the Super Bowl commercials from outside the US, then you'll need to use a VPN to access the US Super Bowl live stream. Try Express VPN risk-free and watch a free US Super Bowl live stream through NBCSports.com. Full details on VPNs are in the section above.

In days gone buy, fans would have to wait until Sunday for the commercials. These days, brands leak them long before the big day. Here's Seth Rogan and Paul Rudd dancing together in the Lay's Super Bowl LVI ad...

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The Super Bowl 2022 kicks off at a different time depending on where you are. Locally, the Super Bowl time is 18.30 ET on Sunday 13th February. That's 15.30 PT and 17.30 CT.

In the UK, it's last thing at night, 23.30 GMT, and an hour later, spilling into Monday morning, in central Europe with a 00.30 CET start time.

NBC Super Bowl Sunday TV schedule

8:00 am ET – 2022 Winter Olympics

12:00 pm ET – Road to the Super Bowl

1:00 pm ET – Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show

6:00 pm ET – Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

10:45 pm ET – 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show

12:00 am ET – Late Local News

12:30 am ET – 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

Where is the Super Bowl 2022?

Just in case you're planning on heading down there to grab yourself a seat at the big event, you might need to know where the Super Bowl is this year. Venues are decided a few years in advance.

The 2022 showdown between the Bengals and Rams takes place at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It'll be the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years.

The 2023 Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 2024 Super Bowl will go ahead at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. In 2025, the Super Bowl will be hosted at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The best Super Bowl TV deals 2022

(Image credit: Future / NFL)

Now that you've sorted out how to watch the Super Bowl without cable, you might want to upgrade your TV. Most online stores are offering deep discounts ahead of Super Bowl LVI so now's a great time to grab a bargain.

After a big screen with Fire TV? The 75-inch, Amazon-built Fire TV Omni Series with hands-free voice controls is down to only $899 at Amazon (save $200).

If you have an OLED in your sights, the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV is down to just $1099 at Best Buy (save $200).

Want a bargain? There are some huge savings to be had. The Hisense 75-inch 4K ULED TV is now only $1999 at Best Buy. That's a full $1000 off the MSRP!

For more seriously cheap ways to watch the Super Bowl in style, keep an eye our shortlist of the best Super Bowl TV deals 2022.

MORE:

Super Bowl live stream 2022: how to watch the Bengals vs Rams for free

Best Roku TV and Roku stick deals

Best cheap VPN deals 2022