Walmart Plus: price, release date, and all the details on Walmart+ membership

Walmart is launching a new subscription service called Walmart Plus, which is set to bring some serious competition to online retail, most notably Amazon Prime.

Walmart hasn't actually revealed what Walmart Plus entails, but it has launched a teaser website that confirms the service is coming soon. And there are plenty of leaks and rumours concerning when it will launch, how much it will cost, and what it will offer.

We've sorted through them to give you a better picture of what to expect from Walmart Plus.

What is Walmart Plus?

In a nutshell, it's Walmart's version of Amazon Prime. In other words, it's a subscription service that includes next-day delivery of items sold by Walmart, including groceries, electricals and other goods.

Walmart already offers a service called Grocery Unlimited. This costs $98 a year (or $12.95 if paying monthly) and means you don't have to pay for each delivery you get. It launched last year and quickly spread to 1400 stores across the US – check out the Walmart grocery delivery page to see if your zip code is eligible.

So how does Walmart Plus differ from Grocery Unlimited? The teaser page of Walmart Plus shows tech products and toys alongside the usual groceries, which suggests that it will apply to a far wider range of Walmart's offerings than just food and beverages.

According to rumours, it will also include discounts for gas at Walmart gas stations and early access to product deals.

When will Walmart Plus launch?

According to reports, Walmart Plus was originally meant to launch back in late March or April, but this was derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart now intends to launch the service later this month – in other words, imminently. However, it's unclear whether it will roll out locally first or launch nationally.

How much will Walmart Plus cost?

It's suggested that Walmart Plus will effectively be a rebranding of Walmart's Grocery Unlimited service, albeit with a greater range of products covered. As such, Walmart Plus should cost the same $98 a year (or $12.95 if paying monthly) as Grocery Unlimited.

That would make it cheaper than Amazon Prime's $119 annual cost. Which could shake up the online delivery market significantly.

Walmart could also offer different tiers of subscription for different prices, depending on what level of service the customer desires. This would also help differentiate it from Amazon Prime, which is a one-size-fits-all model.

What will Walmart Plus include?

Walmart Plus will work just like Walmart's Grocery Unlimited service. In other words, once you've checked your location is eligible for delivery, you book a delivery slot, load up your online shopping cart with goods, and check out. You pay a monthly (or yearly) subscription fee instead of paying for each delivery separately. If you use the service regularly, that should work out much cheaper than booking deliveries without a subscription.

But as we've said, it looks like Walmart Plus will include a much wider range of products than just groceries. The teaser page shows a Bluetooth speaker, a kid's toy and a make-up brush alongside the usual groceries, which suggests it will cover much more of Walmart's inventory than just food stuffs and beverages.

Early access deals and discounts on gas from Walmart's gas stations are also expected.

But the perks could extend to the in-store shopping experience, too. It's rumoured that Walmart Plus customers will be able to check out in store without waiting in line, just like the retailer's Scan & Go service (and very similar to the experience in Amazon Go grocery stores).

Walmart is also rumoured to be taking on Amazon's digital video offering, Amazon Prime Video, as well as Netflix, Disney Plus and the rest. That's expected to come further down the line – presumably as part of Walmart Plus – but for now customers can enjoy a family entertainment offering called Camp by Walmart.

Designed to mimic the traditional summer camp (so many of which have been put on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic), it includes activities like fitness, and arts and crafts, with celebrity 'camp counsellors' including Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris and LeBron James. It launched on 1st July.

Walmart and Amazon always price match each other, especially around big sale events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so look out for big discounts then. Amazon has delayed Prime Day this year – it's now expected to take place in October.

Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime: which is better?

Until we have all the details, it's impossible to say whether Walmart Plus is a worthy challenger to Amazon Prime. Even if it is, Walmart will have a big fight on its hands – Prime launched 15 years ago, after all. And thanks to its additional Prime Video and Prime Music services, it has firmly established itself as fantastic value for money.

But Walmart is itself a retail giant, and will no doubt want to bring the pain to Amazon. It'll be fascinating to see how this battle for the nation's wallets plays out.

