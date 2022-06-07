Wales vs Netherlands live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League for free

Wales welcome the Netherlands to Cardiff on Wednesday night with both teams on a high after big wins over the weekend. Will this fiery Nations League clash of red and oranje set the Welsh capital alight? The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free wherever you are.

Wales come into this game fresh off the back of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after beating Ukraine on Sunday. An Andriy Yarmolenko header diverted Gareth Bale's free-kick past the helpless Georgiy Bushchan in the Ukraine goal, sparking jubilant, rain-soaked scenes at the final whistle. Can the Dragons come back down to Earth in time to kick-off their new 2022 Nations League campaign with an unlikely win?

The Netherlands began their own campaign with an eye-catching victory over Belgium last Friday. Goals from Steven Bergwijn, Denzel Dumfries and a brace from Memphis Depay ensured Michy Batshuayi's stoppage-time strike was nothing more than a consolation, so confidence should be high in the Dutch camp. Will they spoil the mood in the Welsh capital on Wednesday night?

The big match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 8th June at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free, online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wales vs Netherlands free live stream

Wales fans in the UK can watch a Wales vs Netherlands free live stream on S4C (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of the national team's Nations League clashes.



UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream for free too on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Watch a Wales vs Netherlands live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wales vs Netherlands live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Wales vs Netherlands, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for S4C.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) or S4C (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Wales vs Netherlands live stream.

UK: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

S4C has the exclusive rights to show Wales vs Netherlands and the rest of Wales's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' European qualifiers.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Netherlands is also available online via S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Wales vs Netherlands, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Wales vs Netherlands live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Wales vs Netherlands with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 2

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

All games kick off at 7:45 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 7th June

Germany vs England

Italy vs Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Finland vs Montenegro, 6pm

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg

Lithuania vs Turkey

Wednesday 8 June

Belgium vs Poland

Wales vs Netherlands

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

Scotland vs Armenia