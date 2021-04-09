Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch in 4K

Same coach, different players, next game - how the Spurs dressing room will react to their manager's scathing remarks and how that manager will react to a visit from his old club should make for a fascinating encounter. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

Since last October's 6-1 drubbing of United at Old Trafford, the two teams have found very different fortune. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look too good to let their second place slip, leaving the remainder of the season about seeing out the Prem and a possible Europa League crown.

Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream Kick-off: 16.30 BST (11.30 ET) Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

For Spurs, auspicious beginnings under Mourinho have all but crumbled. Somehow, his side are still only a win away from a Champions League spot despite yet more dropped points late on last weekend. How long will the Portuguese last if he doesn't turn things around?

Toby Alderweireld and Serge Aurier return to the Spurs squad but full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are out. United will need to recover from their Thursday night football. Martial and Luke Shaw are doubts and Marcus Rashford's ankle will have to be monitored.

It's a 16.30 BST (11.30 ET) kick-off in North London on Sunday 11th April. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on Peacock TV and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for information on how to watch a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream in 4K and wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.





Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in 4K

Tottenham vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream for $4.99 per month

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21. That include's Sunday's Tottenham vs Manchester United encounter.

You watch the Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream and a host of other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

