Spurs vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Premier League 2021/22 opener online, on TV and from anywhere

Man City kick off their Premier League title defence against Spurs this Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be ready to pay £130 million for Spurs striker Harry Kane, but the deal is yet to be done. Will Kane turn out for Spurs?

Canadian soccer fans can stream Spurs vs Man City free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside Canada. Spurs vs Man City will be exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK, and NBCSN in the US. Make sure you know how to get a Spurs vs Man City live stream from anywhere in the world.

The early team news is in and Man City talisman Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt for the Cityzens' Premier League opener against Tottenham. Phil Foden is definitely out but Sterling, Stones and Walker are all available. Meanwhile Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Cristian Romero and Japhet Tanganga are back in training.

Manchester City splashed out £100m for Jack Grealish last month, now the five-time Premier League champions are said to be in hot pursuit of Harry Kane, one of the world's best strikers. Want-away Kane is expected to show up at the Etihad any minute now, which could make Sunday's blockbuster clash pretty awkward.

"He’s a player for Tottenham and if they don’t want to negotiate then it’s finished," said Guardiola. "If they are open to negotiation… but Man City and all the clubs in the world want to sign him."

Man City will be eager to get their Premier League 2021/22 campaign off to a

winning start after a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty saw them lose 1-0 to Leicester in the Community Shield last weekend.

However, a quick glance at the match stats reveals that City have lost 15 Premier League Matches against Spurs, including a 2-0 defeat in this fixture last season. That said, Manchester City have won their first league match of the season in each of their last ten Premier League campaigns.

Follow our guide to watching a Spurs vs Man City live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world...

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Spurs vs Man City live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Spurs vs Man City – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada: Watch Spurs vs Man City for free DAZN Canada: Watch Spurs vs Man City for free

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch a Spurs vs Man City live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Spurs vs Man City live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

USA: watch a Spurs vs Man City live stream

Spurs vs Man City will be shown live on NBC Sports Network in the US. Coverage begins at 11am ET with commentary from Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Don't have cable? Sling TV carries NBC Sports Network, as well as NBC and CNBC. You'll want the Sling Blue package, which is on special offer right now. Your first month is $10 (saving you $25), then it's $35 a month thereafter. There's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Of course, Sling TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.

Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer Sling TV: Watch all 380 games with Sling TV – $10 initial offer

Catch every Premier League 2021/22 match with the Sling TV Blue package, with this superb offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

View Deal

Another good option is Fubo TV. The respected streaming service carries NBC and NBC Sports Network. At $65 a month it's not cheap but you do get access to almost every premium channel you can think off, including a huge amount of live sports.

UK: watch a Spurs vs Man City live stream

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show Spurs vs Man City live in the UK. Kick off is this Sunday, 15th August, at 4.30pm BST.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream 128 Sky Premier League games – including Spurs vs Man City – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Spurs vs Man City from £10/month Now Sky Sports Pass Spurs vs Man City from £10/month

Watch the majority of this season's Premier League 2021/22 games with Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once. View Deal

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Spurs vs Man City live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Sunday's Spurs vs Man City clash – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Watch Spurs vs Man City in 4K HDR

Sky will broadcast over 100 Premier League matches live in HDR this season, kicking off with Brentford vs Arsenal on Friday 13th August.

To enjoy Sky Q's HDR Premier League coverage, you will need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription (here's today's best Sky TV deals). You can join the action in HDR by pressing the red button during the game.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match of the Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match of the Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match of the Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match of the Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match of the Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match of the Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures for August/September

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Friday 13th August

Brentford vs Arsenal - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 14th August

Manchester United vs Leeds - 7:30 am EST on NBCSN / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Burnley vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Everton vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium/ 3:00 pm BST

Norwich City vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 15th August

Newcastle United vs West Ham - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 21th August

Liverpool vs Burnley - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST on CNBC / 3:00 pm BST

Crystal Palace vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Watford - 12:30 pm EST on NBC/ 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22th August

Southampton vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 23th August

West Ham vs Leicester City - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28th August

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 29th August

Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11th September

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12th September

Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 13th September

Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Friday 17th September

Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18th September

Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19th September

Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25th September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26th September

Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 27th September

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports