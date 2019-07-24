Should you buy a Toshiba TV?

The TV market is dominated by a few big players - LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips. But if you're after a real bargain set, you might be better off with Toshiba.

The Japanese giant makes some of Amazon's best-selling TVs. It has trod a rocky road in recent times, having been a key player around the launch of HD TVs, and it might not have the clout of a bigger name like an LG or a Samsung. But in the last few years, Tosh has returned to the market.

So are its TVs any good? And should you consider a Toshiba TV deal if you see one (be it on Black Friday or any other day of the year)? Read on.

Should I buy a Toshiba TV? Which are the best Toshiba TVs?

The good news? We reviewed the Toshiba 49U7763DB last year, a budget 4K TV, and we were impressed with what we saw. It delivered a natural, detailed picture, an easy-to-use interface, and access to Netflix and YouTube. A solid four-star TV. There aren't many still knocking around the internet, but it sets a decent precedent nevertheless.

Elsewhere, the Toshiba U5863 series is where to look for 4K HDR value. These LED-backed panels come in 43in, 49in, 55in and 65in sizes and can come bundled with both a wall mount and a Bose Solo 5 soundbar.

Again, there’s access to all the smart TV favourites (YouTube, Netflix, iPlayer) and the TV is Alexa-compatible which means that you can voice control it via an existing Echo device. HDR comes in the form of Dolby Vision Support and built-in Onkyo speakers promise solid sound throughout the room.

The Toshiba 43UL5A63DB is the 2019 update to the U5863. Panel sizes seem limited to the 43in model for the time being but bonuses include the handy addition of Prime Video on the smart platform and an improved 4K upscaling engine.

Cheap, small Toshiba TVs proved less impressive. The Toshiba 32D3454DB was less of a hit, receiving a three-star verdict. The 32-inch TV comes with a built-in DVD player, access to Netflix, YouTube and more, two HDMI inputs, and all for a bargain price.

We were underwhelmed with the picture performance, however, as it struggled to deliver good colours. The sound isn't great with busy action scenes, either, though you'll be OK for dialogue-driven TV shows.

Want an alternative? Amazon is now offering the Toshiba 32D3863DB as the closest replacement if you want a cheap TV with DVD player.

If you don’t need the disc player, then you can pay less for either the 32in W3863 or the 2019 32in model, the Toshiba 32WL3A63DB, both of which are HD Ready. The Full HD small size screens are the 2018 Toshiba 32L3863DBA and the 2019 Toshiba 32LL3A63DB. See the best prices below.

Should I buy a Toshiba OLED TV?

It's not all cheap Toshiba TVs, however. The brand now offers 4K and even two flagship OLED TVs. Toshiba, in line with companies such as Philips, will use OLED panels from LG Display, the sister company of LG. There's no reason therefore that Toshiba OLED TVs can't deliver the deep blacks and bright colours we love so much about the best OLED TVs .

The two Toshiba OLED TVs, the Toshiba 55X9863DB and the 65X9863DB, crucially support HDR video, Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.0. They have four HDMI inputs, plus three USB connections, work with Amazon Alexa, and offer Sound by Onkyo speakers. With many stockists already selling at below their original price, this could be a very tempting TV deal.

Toshiba TV verdict

Our verdict:

We wouldn't be put off should an alluring Toshiba TV deal come along. Check for feature support, especially on cheaper models, as things such as HDR and 4K iPlayer aren't a given, but otherwise there's a fair chance they will offer decent value.

The Toshiba 4K OLEDs are well worth investigating if they are reduced, too, though we'd suggest for the ultimate performance, the very best LG OLED TVs may prove capable of better pictures.