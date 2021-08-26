Reims vs PSG live stream: how to watch Messi's first Ligue 1 match online

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has been nothing less than seismic, creating a tantalising test both for arguably football's greatest player and the team he now joins. Can Messi bang them in away from Barca and will he turn PSG into a team that can win the Champions League? Make sure you know how to watch a Reims vs PSG live stream to find out.
Date: 29th August
Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET
Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
UK stream: BT Sport 1
Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN
US stream: BeIN Sports on Sling TV or FuboTV
AUS stream: BeIN on Kayo Sport ($25/mon)
Reims vs PSG will be Messi's very first game for the Parisians should he start which, of course, he will. With Kylian Mbappe still in France we could be looking at a mouth-watering XI featuring both him and Messi as a well as Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and many more big star players.
At home to spoil the party is Stade Reims who have three draws from their opening fixtures compared to the nine points already on the board for PSG. All 21,029 tickets have already sold out for the game at Stade Auguste-Delaune.
Reims's Catalan coach Óscar García will doubtless know what to expect but as PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino once said when facing Barcelona with Spurs, you simply can't focus your game on trying to stop Messi. All you can do is be near him when he gets the ball and try to make sure he doesn't get going. That only leaves another 10 galacticos to worry about.
It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims on Sunday night. It's free to BT Sports subscribers on BT Sport 1 in HD. Non subscribers can also enjoy the game by picking up a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass which offers 30 days of football and other sports as well as Reims vs PSG.
Those in the States can catch the action on BeIN Sports which is best accessed on Sling TV at the time being. Make sure to use a VPN if needed, when travelling outside the UK or USA for access.
Read on for more details on how to watch a Reims vs PSG live stream wherever you are in the world.
USA: Reims vs PSG live stream for $10 on Sling TV
Football fans in the States will need access to the BeIN Sports channel to enjoy a Reims vs PSG live stream. BeIN Sports can be accessed on both Sling TV and FuboTV cable cutting services. That means you can watch them online and on a smart TV without any kind of installation.
Currently, Sling TV is offering a $10 trial of its service for one month and that's excellent value with plenty of channels and sports on offer for 30 days while you make up your mind, not to mention all the action of Sunday's Reims vs PSG Ligue 1 encounter.
Sling TV and FuboTV are only available within the US. If you're a US subscriber stuck abroad simply use a VPN to access a Reims vs PSG live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
Watch a Reims vs PSG live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ligue 1 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
UK: Reims vs PSG live stream on BT Sport 1
Rights to show Reims vs PSG in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football too
Reims vs PSG will be shown on BT Sport 1 (HD). Subscribers get the channel included in their package but non-BT Sport subscribers can also pick up a Reims vs PSG live stream and a whole month of sport with a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass – no ties, just loads of great sport for 30 days.
Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.
However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .
For those on Virgin Media with the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.
BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.
- Upgrade the action: best TVs for every budget