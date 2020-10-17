Newcastle vs Man United live stream: watch the Premier League anywhere in the world

St James' Park plays host to one of the Premier League's all-time great fixtures on Saturday evening, with the Toon welcoming the Red Devils to the North East. Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are. Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Saturday 17 October

UK football fans can watch Newcastle vs Man United in HD on Sky Sports Box Office, which is charging £14.95 to see the game. Those in the US can buy a season pass from Peakcock TV and watch 175 of the 380 Premier League games live for just $4.99 per month, including Newcastle vs Manchester United. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

Two massively inconsistent starts from these sides means truly anything could happen when they meet this weekend, but we're almost guaranteed goals. The pair have scored a combined 152 in their 50 Premier League meetings – including six across two games last season.

It was the home side who won this fixture last year, with debutant Matty Longstaff's impeccable drive handing Newcastle a 1-0 victory. That win was in no small part thanks to a raucous home crowd, however, and there will be none of that this time around.

There will be no Matty Longstaff, either, with the weekend coming just too early for him, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark. Matt Ritchie, who scored the winner against United a couple of years ago, and Martin Dubravka, who made his debut that afternoon, are long-term absentees, but Jamaal Lewis and Miguel Almiron should be fine despite knocks from their respective international breaks.

The Toon are currently seven places higher than their visitors, in ninth, and will remain above them whatever the score on Saturday. But they will be confident of extending that lead with Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson in dazzling form against a shaky visiting defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League fixture, and all told have been second best in each outing so far, but they did beat Brighton & Hove Albion to prove they can never be written off.

The bad news is that new signings Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani are unavailable, as is Anthony Martial who was sent-off against Spurs. Harry Maguire is a doubt for the game too, having received a knock shortly before being sent-off on England duty, piling more pressure on a leaky defence.

The match kicks off at 8.00pm on Saturday. Read on below to find out how to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Watch live Premier League matches for $4.99 per month

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Newcastle vs Manchester United. You can live stream all of those games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Live stream Newcastle vs Manchester United abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United in the UK

(Image credit: Chabe01 - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stade_St_James_Park_Tribune_Sud_Newcastle_Tyne_2.jpg)

All Premier League fixtures will continue to be available to UK fans, at least until crowds are allowed back into stadiums, but those not picked for general TV schedule will cost £14.95 for pay-per-view access.

Unfortunately for Newcastle and Man United fans, this is one of those matches. If you're in the UK and want to see Sky Sports coverage of this historic fixture, you will need to sign up via Sky Sports Box Office on your TV or online.

Of course, you can access your stream from another country – if you're on holiday or working in the UK, for example – by using a VPN (see above).

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Steven Lek)

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in BST.

Saturday 17 October

12:30 Everton vs Liverpool – BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

15:00 Chelsea vs Southampton – BT Sport Box Office

17:30 Manchester City vs Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

20:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester United – Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday 18 October

12:00 Sheffield United vs Fulham – BT Sport Box Office

14:00 Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

19:15 Leicester City vs Aston Villa – Sky Sports Box Office

Monday 19 October

17:30 West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley – Sky Sports Box Office

20:00 Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD