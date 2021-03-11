India vs England T20I live stream: how to watch the cricket from anywhere

England and India are set for a T20I battle in the searing heat of Ahmedabad this Friday, 12th March. England vice-captain Jos Buttler has tipped India to win this year's T20 World Cup, but can England take this five-match T20I clash at the spectacular Motera stadium. Make sure you know how to watch an India vs England T20I live stream from anywhere in the world.

India vs England T20I live stream Date: 12th March – 20th March Start time: 7pm in India / 1.30pm in the UK Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, India US stream: Hotstar US ($50/year) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Now TV (£33/month) India stream: Disney+ Hotstar (£3/month) Australia stream: Kayo Sports (AU$25/month)

So, T20I returns to the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad – and what a treat it will be for cricket fans. Having triumphed in the Test format, hosts India will be looking to show the world why they're the No.1-ranked T20I side and the hot favourites for the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

That said, beating England in the T20I series could be a whole lot tougher for Virat Kohli's men. England may have played down their chances but India will be wary of Dawid Malan – the top-ranked T20I batsman in the world and a man who has been at the centre of England's white ball success over the past four years. Malan has scored a total of 855 T20I runs in 19 innings for a remarkable average of 53.43.

Meanwhile India will be counting on explosive openers KL Rahul – the No.2- ranked T20I batsmen – and Rohit Sharma to get them off to a flyer in the short format series. Rahul has scored a total of 1542 runs in T20I cricket, notching up a strike rate of 144.92 for an average of 44.05.

The England vs India T20I schedule is as follows:

1st T20I – Friday 12th March 2021, 7pm (1.30pm GMT)

2nd T20I – Sunday 14th March 2021, 7pm (1.30pm GMT)

3rd T20I – Tuesday 16th March 2021, 7pm (1.30pm GMT)

4th T20I – Thursday 18th March 2021, 7pm (1.30pm GMT)

5th T20I – Saturday 20th March 2021, 7pm (1.30pm GMT)

The action starts on Friday at 1.30pm UK time. Read on below to find out how you can catch every second of the 1st India vs England T20I, wherever you are in the world.

India vs England T20I live stream in the USA

Cricket rights in the US usually belong to Willow TV but Hotstar US is the official web and mobile broadcaster of England's tour of India, including the five-match T20I clash.

A Hotstar US subscription costs just $50 per year. Bargain. It's officially the exclusive home of any international cricket that takes place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters.

Of course, Hotstar US is only available at that price within the USA. Stuck abroad this week? You'll need to use a VPN to access Hotstar US – featuring live coverage of the 4th Test.

The Hotstar US app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

India vs England T20I live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20I cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

India vs England T20I live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the India vs England T20I series in Australia. You can catch the 1st T20I match – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports.

A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's even a 14-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

India vs England T20I live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the right to broadcast this T20I clash in the UK. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch all three tests, it's £33.99 for the month

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch an India vs England T20I live stream by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

India vs England T20I live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the T20I series in India. Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live Test cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English). Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs. 299 (around £3/$3) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Doordarshan will live telecast the 1st India vs England T20I match in the series for free on its terrestrial network – but the free broadcast won’t be available on cable networks.