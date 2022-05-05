Giro d'Italia live stream 2022: how to watch the cycling free online

The 105th Giro d'Italia – the first Grand Tour of 2022 – presents elite riders with a calf-busting challenge. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is favourite for this year's pink jersey but Mark Cavendish will be aiming for multiple stage wins. A total of 176 riders from 22 teams will tackle 21 stages featuring six sprints, six gigantic climbs and two individual time trials. They'll even summit Mount Etna. Make sure you know to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream, wherever you are.

The 2022 Giro – dubbed "The hardest race in the most beautiful place" – begins in Budapest on Friday 6th May and winds its way around the boot of Italy before crossing the finish line in Verona on Sunday 29th May.

Last year's Giro was won by Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). Sadly, Bernal, only the second Colombian to win the Italian grand tour, won't be back to defend his title after suffering a training crash in January that left him with 20 broken bones.

So, who are the favourites for the 2022 Giro d'Italia pink jersey? Richard Carapaz, the 2019 winner, has the ability to pull off a long-range breakaway, while 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) will relish the 51km of gruelling climbs. Giro podium finisher Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) is also in with a great chance.

Ready to watch the Italian Grand Tour? Those in Australia, Italy and parts of the UK can watch live and free. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Giro d'Italia free live stream from where you are.

2022 Giro d'Italia free live stream

Cycling fans in Australia, Wales and Italy can catch Giro d'Italia for free on SBS, S4C and Rai Sport respectively. You may need to create an account and sign in.

Out of the country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access SBS, S4C and Rai Sport when roaming abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

How to watch Giro d'Italia from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Giro d'Italia 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for the Giro d'Italia 2022

Using a VPN for watching the Giro d'Italia is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Giro d'Italia cycling, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for SBS.

3. Then head over to SBS on your browser or device and enjoy free live coverage of every stage from start to finish.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in the UK

In the UK, the 2022 Giro d'Italia will be aired live across Eurosport and Eurosport Player via Discovery+. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Outside the UK during the race? Simply use a VPN to access Discovery+ from abroad, without being location blocked.

Watch Giro d'Italia live stream in the US

GCN+ is the place to find live coverage of the 2022 Giro d'Italia in the US and Canada.

Subscription costs $8.99 a month or $49.99 a year. That includes live and uninterrupted coverage of men's and women's pro-cycling throughout the season.

Don't forget: Aussie nationals roaming abroad can use a VPN to access a free Giro d'Italia live stream on SBS. That covers every single stage, too.

2022 Giro d'Italia stages and route

Stage 1 – Fri 06/05, Budapest - Visegrád – 195 km

Stage 2 – Sat 07/05, Budapest - Budapest TISSOT ITT – 9,2 km (Time trial)

Stage 3 – Sun 08/05, Kaposvár - Balatonfüred – 201 km

Stage 4 – Tue 10/05, Avola - Etna-Nicolosi (Rif. Sapienza) – 172 km

Stage 5 – Wed 11/05, Catania - Messina – 174 km

Stage 6 – Thu 12/05, Palmi - Scalea (Riviera dei Cedri) – 192 km

Stage 7 – Fri 13/05, Diamante - Potenza – 196 km

Stage 8 – Sat 14/05, Napoli - Napoli (Procida Capitale Italiana della Cultura) – 153 km

Stage 9 – Sun 15/05, Isernia - Blockhaus –191 km

Stage 10 – Tue 17/05, Pescara - Jesi – 196 km

Stage 11 – Wed 18/05, Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia Parmigiano Reggiano Food Stage – 203 km

Stage 12 – Thu 19/05, Parma - Genova – 204 km

Stage 13 – Fri 20/05, Sanremo - Cuneo – 150 km

Stage 14 – Sat 21/05, Santena - Torino – 147 km

Stage 15 – Sun 22/05, Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne – 178 km

Stage 16 – Tue 24/05, Salò - Aprica (Sforzato Wine Stage) – 202 km

Stage 17 – Wed 25/05, Ponte di Legno - Lavarone – 168 km

Stage 18 – Thu 26/05, Borgo Valsugana - Treviso – 152 km

Stage 19 – Fri 27/05, Marano Lagunare - Santuario di Castelmonte – 177 km

Stage 20 – Sat 28/05, Belluno - Marmolada (Passo Fedaia) – 168 km

Stage 21 – Sun 29/05, Verona (Cronometro delle Colline Veronesi) Tissot ITT – 17,4 km (Time trial)