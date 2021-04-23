Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing from anywhere

Two-division champ Emanuel Navarrete will seek to defend his WBO featherweight title this Saturday against hard-hitting Mexican Chris Diaz in a thrilling 12-round clash. The action gets underway at 3am at the Silver Spurs Arena, Florida, with a packed undercard. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz from anywhere in the world.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream Date: Saturday 24th April 2021 Start time: 3am BST / 10pm ET Main event: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET Venue: Silver Spurs Arena, FL, USA UK stream: Fite.TV ($9.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ / Hulu (free trial)

Emanuel "El Vaquero" Navarrete (El Vaquero means 'the cowboy' in English) is one of boxing's busiest world champions. The in-demand Mexican warrior picked up the WBO featherweight belt back in October after beating the previously undefeated Ruben Villa.

Most fans believe Navarrete was a more impressive fighter at super bantamweight than he is at featherweight but with an 8-inch reach advantage over his opponent this weekend, Navarrete is clear favourite to see off the challenge for his 126lbs strap.

Not that Christopher Diaz will want to take a dive. With Puerto Rican pride at stake, 'Pitufo' (that's 'Smurf' in English) will pour everything he has into shocking the Mexican cowboy. Still, you can't get away from the fact that Diaz comes into this fight with a patchy 3-2 record in his last five fights. He's got it all to do.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz will be proceeded by a corking undercard featuring Brooklyn-based phenomenon Edgar Berlanga, who has KO'd all 16 of his opponents in the first round. Wow. The man they're calling the next Tyson will be walked into the ring by rapper Lil Wayne.

The Top Rank event is much cheaper in some countries than others, so make sure you know how to watch a cheap Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream from anywhere.

UK: Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream

UK-based boxing fans can watch the big fight for just £7 ($9.99) on Fite.TV.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The event includes a top undercard featuring some of the most exciting up-and-coming boxers around including 23-year-old boxing superstar Edgar Berlanga and 18-year-old prospect Xander Zayas.

The undercard starts around 3am with the ringwalks expected around 4.30am. If you purchase the fight and fall asleep, Fite.TV will offer replays so you won't miss out either way.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the right to air Emanuel Navarrete vs Christopher Diaz fight in the States. ESPN costs from $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, but you can watch the fight free elsewhere.

Top streaming service Hulu carries the ESPN channel and offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. You can cancel at any time, there's no contract. That means US boxing fans can watch Navarrete vs Diaz without paying a dime!

Going to be outside of the homeland this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a US live stream without being blocked, as if you were back home in the States. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

After the free Hulu trial period, you'll pay $65 a month but again, you can cancel anytime. The fee includes access to almost every premium TV channel in the US so its a great option for live sports fans.

The undercard starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT with the ring walks expected at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT.

Navarrete vs Diaz: fight card

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz for Navarrete's WBO Featherweight title

Edgar Berlanga vs. Demond Nicholson; Super Middleweights

Josue Vargas vs. Willie Shaw; Junior welterweights

Joseph Adorno vs. Jamaine Ortiz; Lightweights

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Juan Antonio Lopez; Featherweights

Xander Zayas vs. Demarcus Layton; Welterweights

Jeremy Adorno vs. Ramiro Martinez; Junior Featherweights

Jaycob Goomez vs. Mobley Villegas; Junior Lightweights

Navarrete vs Diaz: tale of the tape

NAVARETTE – DIAZ

Nationality: Mexican - Puerto Rican

Age: 26 – 26

Height: 5ft 7 – 5ft 6

Reach: 72 inches – 64 inches

Total fights: 34 – 28

Record: 32-1, 1 no contest with 27 KOs – 26-2 with 16 KOs