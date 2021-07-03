British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream: how to watch the South Africa tour online and on TV

The British and Irish Lions kick off their South Africa tour against the Sigma Lions this today at 5pm BST. The first match on South African soil follows the visiting Lions 28-10 warm up victory over Japan last week. Make sure you know how to watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream from anywhere in the world.

British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream Date: Saturday 3rd July 2021 Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today AUS stream: Stan (7-day free trial) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

Saturday's clash is the first of five games the British & Irish Lions will play in the run-up to the three-Test series against the Springboks.

The Sigma Lions (formerly known as the Emirates Lions) enjoyed mixed success in Super Rugby this season, but the hosts will be keen to put on a show, particularly with this being the first match the visiting Lions have played on South African soil in 12 years.

Lions head coach Gatland has made 14 changes to the side which beat Japan, with Wales winger Josh Adams the only man to keep his place. Stuart Hogg has been named captain following Alun Wyn Jones's Tour-ending shoulder injury, suffered just seven minutes into the meeting with Japan at Murrayfield last week.

Rugby fans in the US can stream the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour on Peacock TV for only $4.99 a month (you even get a 7-day free trial). Make sure you know how to watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream for free

Good news: Peacock has the rights to stream the 2021 British and Irish Lions Tour in the States and new users get a 7-day free trial. No contract, cancel anytime.

More good news: Stan has the right to stream the Tour in Australia. Subscription to Stan costs AU$10 a month, the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. However, new users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Of course, if you're away from home you'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the British and Irish Lions from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 British and Irish Lions tour rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the British & Irish Lions Tour 2021 in the USA. The network will stream this weekend's clash with the Sigma Lions live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs $4.99 a month (or $9.99 commercial-free). That's a bargain when you compare it to the price that UK fans pay. Better yet, new users get a 7-day free trial.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Peacock if you're away from the US during the Lions tour.

Peacock Premium gets you a British and Irish Lions live stream, superb coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and Premier League soccer, tons of US boxsets including The Office, and thousands of hit movies such as Apollo 13. At only $4.99 a month, it's an absolute steal.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the British and Irish Lions Tour 2021 rugby live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage and a host of other top-quality live sports including the Tokyo Olympics. At under five bucks a month, it'd almost be rude not to.View Deal

Watch British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

If you're prepared for some early morning starts you can get a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz this summer.

Watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to the British & Irish Lions' eight-match tour of South Africa. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy British & Irish Lions live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (£33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £9.99/month

Watch the British & Irish Lions tour with a Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Watch a British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Lions Tour in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch the Springboks in action.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

British and Irish Lions Tour 2021 fixtures

03/07/2021

British & Irish Lions vs Sigma Lions live stream – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick off: 5pm BST

07/07/2021

Cell C Sharks vs British & Irish Lions – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick off: 7pm BST

10/07/2021

Vodacom Bulls vs British & Irish Lions – Pretoria Loftus Versfeld

Kick off: 5pm BST

14/07/2021

South Africa ‘A’ vs British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium

Kick off: 7pm BST

17/07/2021

DHL Stormers vs British & Irish Lions – Cape Town Stadium

Kick off: 5pm BST

24/07/2021 - 1st Test

Springboks vs British & Irish Lions – 1st Test, Cape Town Stadium

Kick off: 5pm BST

31/07/2021 – 2nd Test

Springboks vs British & Irish Lions - 2nd Test, Johannesburg FNB Stadium

Kick off: 5pm BST

07/08/2021 – 3rd Test

Springboks vs British & Irish Lions - 3rd Test Johannesburg FNB Stadium

Kick off: 5pm BST

British and Irish Lions squad for 2021

Tadhg Beirne (Ire), Jack Conan (Ire), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Eng), Tom Curry (Eng), Zander Fagerson (Sco), Taulupe Faletau (Wal), Tadhg Furlong (Ire), Jamie George (Eng), Iain Henderson (Ire), Jonny Hill (Eng), Maro Itoje (Eng), Wyn Jones (Wal), Courtney Lawes (Eng), Ken Owens (Wal), Sam Simmonds (Eng), Kyle Sinckler (Eng)*, Rory Sutherland (Sco), Justin Tipuric (Wal), Mako Vunipola (Eng), Hamish Watson (Sco), Josh Adams (Wal), Bundee Aki (Ire), Dan Biggar (Wal), Elliot Daly (Eng), Gareth Davies (Wal), Owen Farrell (Eng), Chris Harris (Sco), Robbie Henshaw (Ire), Stuart Hogg (Sco), Conor Murray (Ire), Ali Price (Sco), Louis Rees-Zammit (Wal), Finn Russell (Sco), Duhan van der Merwe (Sco), Anthony Watson (Eng), Liam Williams (Wal).

British and Irish Lions Tour history & facts

1971 is often called "The Greatest Ever Tour". Barry John won superstar status with the range of his kicking repertoire and the manner in which he ghosted through the opponent's defence. The Legendary Welsh fly-half's 188 points remains a Lions record for one Tour. Now aged 76, he still can't go into a pub without being recognised.

The historic first ever Lions Tour took place in Otago, New Zealand. The tourists won 8-3 in front of a crowd of some 10,000 fans. There followed a further 18 games in New Zealand and 16 in Australia. 19 Victorian Rules (now called Aussie Rules) matches were also played to pay for the cost of the Tour.

Since that first tour in 1888, 835 players have represented the British & Irish Lions. From Jack Anderton in 1988 (cap number 1) to Finn Russell in 2017 (cap number 835), every player has made their mark on Lions history. Overall, the Lions have played 117 matches, winning 47, losing 59 and drawing 11.

'BIL' is the cuddly Lion mascot that travels everywhere with the British & Irish Lions. The youngest member of the squad is tasked with looking after BIL and must not let him out of their sight under any circumstances. In 2017, it was Maro Itoje’s turn. He promptly lost BIL and faced a number of 'forfeits'. Luckily for all concerned, BIL later turned up unharmed.

The British and Irish Lions 2021 tour opener against Japan will be played in front of 16,500 fans in Edinburgh after plans were signed off by the Scottish government. Expect a sea of red.