Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Steven Gerrard welcomes his old club to Villa Park on Tuesday night, with Liverpool hoping to get their title challenge back on track after dropping points against Tottenham at the weekend. Will Stevie G's side throw a spanner in the works or not put up too much of a fight? Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday 10th May Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Aston Villa won this fixture 7-2 last season but that seems like a very long time ago now and Villa Park is traditionally a happy hunting ground for Liverpool. The Reds have more Premier League away wins against Villa than any other team and, with Manchester City now three points ahead in the title race, they can't afford any more slip-ups.

After no wins in five Villa have now won two on the bounce, although they were against now-relegated Norwich and still-not-safe Burnley. While the former Liverpool players among Villa's ranks would take no joy from further denting their title hopes, Gerrard's side have little more than pride to play for now, so proving a point against their old employers might be just the incentive they need.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Tuesday 10th May. Read on to find out on how to watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

US: Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Aston Villa v Liverpool

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Aston Villa v Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Aston Villa v Liverpool in 4K HDR

Aston Villa v Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Aston Villa v Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Aston Villa v Liverpool – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for May

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 10th May



Aston Villa vs Liverpool 20:00



Wednesday 11th May



Leeds vs Chelsea 19:30

Leicester vs Norwich 19:45

Watford vs Everton 19:45



Thursday 12th May



Spurs vs Arsenal 19:45



Sunday 15th May

Spurs vs Burnley 12:00

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Everton vs Brentford 14:00

Leeds vs Brighton 14:00

Watford vs Leicester 14:00

Wolves vs Norwich 14:00

West Ham vs Man City 16:30



Monday 16th May



Newcastle vs Arsenal 20:00



Thursday 19th May



Everton vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Aston Villa v Burnley 20:00

Chelsea vs Leicester 20:00



Sunday 22nd May



Arsenal vs Everton 16:00

Brentford vs Leeds 16:00

Brighton vs West Ham 16:00

Burnley vs Newcastle 16:00

Chelsea vs Watford 16:00

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd 16:00

Leicester vs Southampton 16:00

Liverpool vs Wolves 16:00

Man City vs Aston Villa 16:00

Norwich vs Spurs 16:00