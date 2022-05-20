2022 Preakness Stakes live stream: how to watch, start time, TV channel, odds, horses

The Preakness Stakes 2022 gets underway at Pimlico, this Saturday (21st May). Can Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (9-2) become the seventh filly to win the second leg of the Triple Crown? There’s not long to go before the race, so let’s take a look at the runners, odds, betting predictions and how to watch a Preakness Stakes live stream from wherever you are.

Preakness Stakes live stream Date: Saturday 21st May Post time: 7.01pm ET / 12.01am BST / 9.01am AEST Race course: Pimlico, Baltimore US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky | Now

This year will mark the 147th Preakness Stakes. And with a 100,000-strong crowd – not to mention horse racing legends galore – in attendance, Pimlico Race Course will be buzzing. The 1 3/16 miles of track look to be in good condition, and if there is any rain on Saturday, it shouldn't last for very long.

Kentucky Derby longshot Rich Strike will skip Preakness this year to focus on Belmont, but there are plenty of likely candidates for the $1.5 million purse. Kentucky Derby runner-up, Epicenter (6-5), is the favourite, alongside the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath and Klaravich Stables' Early Voting (7-2).

The race is on Sky in the UK. Meanwhile, lucky US punters can get instant access to a Peacock live stream for just just $4.99. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream from where you are.

Preakness Stakes 2022 – horses and odds

Epicenter 6-5

Early Voting 7-2

Secret Oath 9-2

Simplification 6-1

Creative Minister 10-1

Armagnac 12-1

Skippylongstocking 20-1

Happy Jack 30-1

Fenwick 50-1

US: 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC has the rights to show the 2022 Preakness Stakes in the US. No cable? Peacock TV will serve up a very reasonable live stream of this Triple Crown meeting.

Subscription to Peacock Premium costs from only $4.99 and includes a host of live sporting events, plus thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand.

Outside the US this Saturday? US nationals can use a use a VPN to access Peacock from abroad, without being blocked. Details below...

How to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Preakness Stakes rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN for the 2022 Preakness Stakes

Using a VPN for the 2022 Preakness Stakes is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the horse racing, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock.

3. Then head over to Peacock on your browser or device and watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports Racing)

British horse racing fans should tune into Sky Sports Racing to see this year's Preakness Stakes. Sky Subscribers can watch on the move using the Sky Go app for laptops, phones, desktops and consoles.

Don't have Sky? Try a Now Sports pass, which provides instant online access to all 11 Sky Sports channels from £11.99 a day.