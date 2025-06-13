I'll cut straight to it. The 55-inch version of the Samsung Q80D QLED TV has just hit a rock-bottom price of £504 at Amazon. Given that it launched at £999, it's now almost half price.

That's cheaper than the £626 it was in April and the £540 it dropped to only two weeks ago. It's hard to imagine that this impressive TV will drop any lower, especially not any time soon.

The Q80D is a cracking mid-range TV, offering amazing five-star picture quality at a hugely attractive price, and we think now could be the perfect time to buy.

In our Samsung QE55Q80D review, we were impressed by what it had to offer, saying, "This Samsung mid-ranger hits the mark."

We also said, "The Q80D’s picture quality is impressive for a mid-range set, retaining more of the standards of Samsung’s premium TVs than we expected it would be able to for its money.

"This is especially true when it comes to dark scenes. The 100 dimming zones of the FALD panel are so expertly controlled by the Q80D’s processing that they are capable of delivering rich, dark black tones that are actually much more compelling and convincing than those of some much more expensive rivals." High praise indeed.

As for sound quality, the Samsung performs admirably. We said its Object Tracking Sound system (OST) is "good enough to create a reasonably large soundstage and make movie and TV soundtracks appear busy and detailed, especially if those soundtracks are mixed for Dolby Atmos."

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Q80D offers pretty much all you might expect from a modern mid-range TV.

Four HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K/120Hz content and VRR, while the Tizen-based smart interface provides a dedicated Game home screen for gamers, as well as access to a huge array of streaming services. As is the case with Samsung sets, the only really thing missing is Dolby Vision support, with the Korean giant still favouring HDR10+ instead.

So, if you're in the market for a 55-inch TV that delivers a five-star performance and don't want to spend a small fortune, we can recommend the Samsung Q80D, especially at just £504 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung QE55Q80D review

Check out the best 55-inch TVs: tried and tested

Which TV screen size should you buy?