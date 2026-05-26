This Sony OLED TV's motion handling tech is perfect for the World Cup – and it has a new lowest price

What is the most important TV feature for watching football? Size? Wide viewing angles? Good motion handling?

Luckily, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 has all three. Combining the incredible contrast and viewing angles of OLED with Sony's superb motion processing, you have a World Cup TV for the ages.

Even better, the five-star TV is now at its lowest ever price. The 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 is now £1379 at Amazon – you get an extra £100 off the listed price at checkout.

That's a huge saving of 54 per cent off the price we tested at, and even cheaper than rivals such as the LG C5.

Five Stars Save 54% (£1,620) Sony Bravia 8: was £2,999 now £1,379 at Amazon Great motion handling? Check. Incredibly bright and sharp? Check. Good built-in audio? Check. The Sony Bravia 8 is a former Product of the Year winner and a great choice for a World Cup OLED – just remember that you'll get an extra £100 off only once you get to the checkout.

The Sony Bravia 8 was our TV Product of the Year in 2024, and still holds up today – especially when it has a big discount like this.

Sony is often a step above its rivals when it comes to motion processing, and this was definitely the case when we tested the Bravia 8 with a viewing of Blade Runner 2049.

"Watching Ryan Gosling’s character fly into a dusty protein farm, motion handling is beautiful and we don’t see any artefacts as his car zooms over the landscape and a recon drone examines the scene," our Sony Bravia 8 review reads. "Dark areas retain oodles of detail, with every crinkle in the sofa in Dave Bautista's home being apparent."

The image is also wonderfully bright, sharp and three-dimensional. The Bravia 8 will make for incredibly immersive World Cup viewing, but it is also exceptionally balanced and authentic for movies.

The Bravia 8 is also one of the better-sounding OLED TVs we have tested. It won't beat a decent soundbar, but Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology delivers control and spaciousness that few built-in speaker sets achieve.

Should you switch from World Cup viewing to EA Sports FC, the Bravia 8 has you covered. There are twin HDMI 2.1 ports, with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision Gaming.

Speaking of Dolby Vision, the standard format is also available, along with HDR10 and HLG. There's also an IMAX Enhanced mode for supported films.

The reliable Google TV OS also has the full suite of apps – including international heavy-hitters Netflix, Disney+ Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, as well as the all-important BBC iPlayer and ITVX for the football.

If you have the budget, you may want to consider the step-up Sony Bravia 8 II. It's our current TV Product of the Year and our benchmark for testing, though you'll be looking at around £2100 for the 65-inch model.

At this price, though, the Bravia 8 is an incredible TV and is cheaper than rivals such as the LG C5 right now. With some of the best motion handling and built-in audio available on an OLED TV, the Sony Bravia 8 will make you feel like you're on the pitch yourself – especially with 54 per cent off at Amazon.

MORE:

Check out our full Sony Bravia 8 review

Do also consider the newer LG C5

And here are all of the best OLED TVs available right now