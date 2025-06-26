The price of this five-star Panasonic OLED TV has never been so low

The five-star Panasonic Z95A is a great TV, offering a fantastic picture alongside good sound, by inbuilt speaker standards.

And, right now, you can get this five-star OLED TV for only £2299 at Sevenoaks. That's discounted down from £3899 and the lowest price we've ever seen it.

If you'd prefer a similar offering but from Sony instead of Panasonic, then we'd go for the Sony A95L, which is down to £2199 at Richer Sounds.

If you are looking for an OLED with a bright and natural picture, this may be the set for you. The Z95A is Panasonic's current flagship OLED TV, and based on our testing, a fantastic option for any serious movie fan.

The Z95A is packed with cutting-edge features, chief of which is the inclusion of brightness-boosting micro lens array (MLA) panel technology.

This is an award-winning technology that lets the Z95A go significantly brighter than a traditional OLED, letting HDR content in particular sparkle.

What makes the TV special and a favourite amongst our test team is the Z95A’s ability to successfully leverage MLA’s added brightness without sacrificing other parts of the picture.

The Z95A retains Panasonic’s “as the director intended” focus. This means skin tones in particular hold a warmth and realism lost on many of the competing flagship OLEDs we tested it against.

We said as much in our Panasonic Z95A review, where our testers reported:

“The Panasonic Z95A is a fantastic TV and a great showcase of how brightness-boosting MLA technology can be used to enhance picture quality. Thanks to Panasonic’s continued focus on delivering an authentic, controlled, and balanced picture, the set uses the added brightness in a way that truly improves rather than distracts from what’s happening on screen.”

Our only word of warning is that, despite having a very good Technics-tuned speakerbar, the Z95A’s sound system still can’t match a decent soundbar’s performance.

So you’ll want to consider investing in a decent soundbar or speaker package if you want to do true justice to its stellar picture.

It’s in that vein that we add that there are OLED TVs out there offering a similar picture performance for a lot less money than the Panasonic Z95A and without its bulky speaker system.

They don't sound as good, of course, but if you’re adding a soundbar anyway, that shouldn’t matter.

For example, you can currently buy the 65-inch LG G4 for £1299 at Amazon and the Sonos Arc Ultra for £999 at Richer Sounds, and that’s the way we would go if it was our money.

That said, for many, having one neat unit for both picture and sound is priority number one. If you’re one of those people, the Panasonic Z95A for £2299 at Sevenoaks is tough to beat.

