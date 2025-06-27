TCL's super cheap TVs feature compact screen sizes and a ton of streaming smarts

A few months ago, TCL added a whole host of new TVs to its range, including a new Mini LED TV flagship named the C8K. But it's not quite done yet.

The brand has just launched its new series of Full HD QLED TVs, complete with Fire TV OS.

The SF560K is available in screen sizes from 32 inches to 43 inches. They also feature Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X which the Chinese-based company says provides “an immersive experience in any space.”

Freely, a free streaming service that provides live TV and on-demand content through the internet, is built into the new models, which TCL adds “eliminates the need to switch platforms.”

We have not seen the TCL models in person, but the brand describes them as a "slim, completely flat screen with lightweight construction" that uses Quantum Dot Pro technology for punchier colours.

You can control the SF560 Fire TV with the included Voice Remote with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to change channels, adjust volume, open apps and operate other compatible smart home devices in your household with voice control.

The smallest size, measuring in at 32 inches, is available in the UK for £219, the 40-inch for £249 and the 43-inch for £299. TCL's new range should be available to order now.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This comes shortly after rivals Mitchell and Brown have just announced the launch of the UK’s "smallest Full HD TV with Freely support" only a few days ago.

The 32-inch model, the JB-32T1881, is priced at £280, which is aimed at a slightly higher price point than the new TCL model of the same size.

We have not reviewed either of these models yet, but it will be intriguing to see how the dinky TVs compare in the test room.

MORE:

These are the best cheap TVs we recommend

Hisense vs TCL: which cheap TV brand is better?

And here are the best OLED TVs