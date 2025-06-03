Fancy a new TV for £6 a month? Sky Glass Air officially launches

Sky has officially launched Glass Air – its budget-friendlier TV model, first announced alongside the Glass Gen 2 in February.

As with the original Sky Glass and Gen 2 model, the Glass Air delivers the full Sky service built directly into the TV with no additional boxes or setup required.

It’s the price though, that might steal headlines. The new 4K Glass Air will land on 10th June, and can be yours from £6 per month.

That undercuts the existing Glass Gen 2 by £8, making it the company's most accessible television offering to date. Though you might still find a better bargain from our pick of the best budget TVs .

So what’s the main difference? In short, the audio. The Glass Air abandons the seven-speaker Dolby Atmos system found in the Glass Gen 2, and instead uses conventional built-in speakers with Dolby Audio processing.

This change results in the Glass Air having a notably thinner profile, with a trimmed price to match. Landing in 43, 55, and 65-inch sizes, the Glass Air is available in Cotton White, Carbon Grey, and Sea Green finishes.

On the display front, it’s rocking a 4K HDR Quantum Dot panel with global dimming and contrast enhancement.

The specs suggest a different implementation compared to the Glass Gen 2's full-array LED backlight with enhanced local dimming zones.

Sky hasn't disclosed brightness levels or detailed backlight configurations though, which means we’ll have to wait for our full review to see how they compare.

(Image credit: Sky Glass Air)

Both models are powered by Sky OS software, with hands-free voice control through "Hello Sky" commands. Connectivity details remain undisclosed, though we don’t expect to see anything as robust as, say, four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Pricing follows Sky's established structure across multiple payment options. The 48-month interest-free terms offer £6 monthly for 43-inch, £10 for 55-inch, and £13 for 65-inch models.

Those preferring shorter commitments can opt for 24-month contracts at £12, £20, and £26 monthly respectively.

Outright purchase pricing stands at £309 for 43-inch, £509 for 55-inch, and £649 for 65-inch models, with upfront payments starting from £20 required for finance options.

New customers can also combine the Glass Air with a Sky Essential TV subscription at £15 monthly, creating a £21 total entry point.

Sky Essential includes Sky TV programming alongside Netflix and Discovery+ access, though existing customer pricing may differ.

Glass Air will be available through Sky's direct channels and Currys online from 10th and 19th June, respectively. Stay tuned for our full review to see if it’s worthy of your attention.

