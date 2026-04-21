A practical yet incredibly mighty home cinema speaker package, the Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 S3 5.1 set-up is one we love to recommend.

While B&W itself doesn't sell this particular bundle, many retailers do. But, we've never seen it drop this low before.

For just £1949 at Richer Sounds, it's an almost £550 saving on the original retail price. Previously, we've only ever seen it go as low as £1999, so we're more than happy to shout about this deal from the rooftops.

What happens when you pair up two five-star speakers? Unsurprisingly, some great things. With the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 and 607 S3 speaker package, you get both speakers, plus the HTM6 S3 centre speaker and ASW610 subwoofer. Don't forget though, you'll also need stands for the front and surround speakers.

But why this combo? Well, because placing individual speakers all around your room is the best way to achieve the most convincing surround-sound experience – and it just so happens that these components are compact and well crafted enough to make an at-home set-up worth raving about.

In our full review, our testers said: "Despite this package’s overall small footprint, it certainly does not compromise on performance. Overall, we find ourselves grasping at straws when it comes to finding things to complain about, as the Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 S3 Surround Speaker Package is nothing short of spectacular in the sonic department."

The front, centre and surround channels all feature B&W's titanium dome tweeter accompanying a mid and bass driver comprised of B&W's Continuum cone material.

That tweeter design is crucial to the centre channel, which we found to deliver a “captivating vocal performance”, while the system as a whole offers up a clear, detailed, rich and dynamic performance that we said ticks all of our boxes.

With all the necessary components to create your own ready-made home cinema, it's an easy recommendation if you're looking to upgrade. And at just £1949 at Richer Sounds, it's the cheapest we've ever seen this 5.1 system available for, but you'll have to be quick.

MORE:

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins 606 & 607 S3 speaker package review

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For more, check our guide on how to build the perfect home cinema system