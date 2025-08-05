This excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar package is almost at its lowest ever price – but hurry, stock is going fast

With Samsung recently launching its new flagship soundbar package, the Q990F, like many new shiny things, it comes with a hefty price tag.

But, you don't have to part with a £1699 to secure a five-star system, if you don't mind buying its award-winning predecessor.

For just £703 at Amazon, almost £1000 less than the Q990F (and its own original price), you can pick up the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar, rear speakers and subwoofer. That's a pretty incredible price.

And lest we forget, it's a What Hi-Fi? Award winner taking Product of the Year in the soundbar category for 2024.

But hurry, at time of writing, there was only 12 left in stock.

Save £996 Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £703 at Amazon The Samsung Q990D is a complete surround sound system comprising a Dolby Atmos soundbar, dual wireless surround speakers and wireless subwoofer. And while it would've set you back a pretty penny once upon a time, thanks to the launch of the Q990F, you can now pick up this five-star package for almost £1000 off.

The five-star Samsung HW-Q990D is still our top pick in our best soundbars guide when it comes to buying a complete package, despite its successor, the Q990F hitting the market.

And when we first got our hands on the Q990D system for a full review, we were impressed by its large, immersive and three-dimensional sound from its 22 drivers, thoughtful, practical design, and pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, which fully support advanced gaming features such as 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

Also on the feature list is built-in music streaming, including Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Deezer. There's also SpaceFit automatic calibration that uses the microphone built into the soundbar itself and is constantly running whenever the SpaceFit setting is selected.

When it comes to sound, we said: "The Q990D does a superb job of delivering Atmos-ness, too. It really fills the room with sound and places effects in three-dimensional space with impressive precision for a soundbar system."

So, if you're lacking on space or budget to fill your room with a 'proper' surround setup, we'd seriously recommend the Q990D not only for its premium quality, but based on this incredible price drop.

And while we've said it before and we'll say it again, you'll have to be quick as these discount prices align with the end of the soundbar package's shelf life. And right now on Amazon, there's only a handful left in stock.

