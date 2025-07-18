Sony's room-filling Dolby Atmos soundbar drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 soundbar has hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon , dropping to £400 from its usual £477 – delivering a solid £77 saving on a fine Dolby Atmos system.

The Theatre Bar 6 represents Sony's commitment to the "bigger is better" philosophy in soundbar design.

Rather than cramming everything into a sleek, compact unit, Sony has gone all-in on hardware with a substantial 95cm-wide main bar, paired with a hefty wireless subwoofer.

This 3.1.2-channel system packs five X-Balanced drivers into the main soundbar, including dedicated up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos height effects – hardware that many compact competitors aren't able to deliver.

The oval-shaped X-Balanced drivers are designed to reproduce fuller frequency ranges while reducing distortion, and the system's 350W power rating exceeds more minimalist alternatives.

The results were immediately apparent in our in-depth review. The Theatre Bar 6 can fill moderately sized living rooms with genuinely immersive audio.

Placing effects convincingly above listeners, it also delivers a low-frequency authority that can make action sequences properly exciting.

During testing, the system demonstrated an impressive ability to create atmospheric, three-dimensional soundscapes that compact soundbars struggle to match.

However, this hardware-heavy approach comes with trade-offs that potential buyers should consider.

The substantial subwoofer requires careful calibration, as its default bass settings prove overwhelmingly heavy.

Finding the sweet spot between too much and too little low-end can also be tricky and for pure audio quality, there are superior options, especially for music, such as the Sonos Beam Gen 2.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony’s app provides comprehensive control over features, including seven levels of Voice Zoom for dialogue enhancement and various processing options.

If you prioritise room-shaking explosions and immersive Dolby Atmos effects over delicate detail retrieval, this price reduction makes Sony's distinctive approach rather compelling.

If not, there’s always our list of the best soundbars to peruse at your leisure.

MORE:

Check out our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review

Our pick of the best soundbars for every budget