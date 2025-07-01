One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars has dropped to an unbelievable price

One of the best soundbars we have tested is the Sonos Arc – and although it has now been succeeded by the Sonos Arc Ultra, it's still an absolute belter.

While the five-star soundbar may have been quietly discontinued, you can secure some great price drops on the remaining stock; but none we have seen has been as good as this.

Right now, you can pick up the Sonos Arc for just £589 at Amazon. Though, only in White.

That's a crazy good price for the What Hi-Fi? Award winner that delivers convincing Dolby Atmos and dynamic, detailed and weighty sound.

So, upgrade your TV audio setup today for less (before it's too late).

Save £310 Sonos Arc: was £899 now £589 at Amazon The five-star Sonos Arc may have been discontinued, but that doesn't mean it's not still a supremely capable soundbar. It just means you can get this soundbar of rare quality for less. We called it "simple to set up" and "lovely to live with", and it offers an incredible performance per pound. Now, at just over £300 off – only in White.

Looking to level up your home cinema experience for less? The Sonos Arc is an incredibly competitive option, despite being succeeded by the Sonos Arc Ultra. And right now, it's a hell of a lot cheaper than the new arrival.

It's one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we have tested, and it's packed with all the usual Sonos smarts.

There's touch-sensitive play/pause as well as volume controls on the bar. Plus, you can operate it via speech commands with its built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

It is compatible with more than 25 apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and more.

And if you're looking to bulk up your setup for true surround sound or a multi-room system, the Sonos Arc can be combined with other speakers, including the latest Era additions; the Era 100 and Era 300, which can be used as rear surrounds.

All these features led us to say in our full review: "Rarely does a device arrive that does so much and does it all so well. Even rarer that it remains a class leader almost three years after release. Be in no doubt; the Sonos Arc is a superb bit of kit."

For the price, it's a very competitive choice. But, that price is such, of course, because it has been discontinued. So, if you're thinking about picking up a Sonos Arc for just £589 at Amazon, you'll have to be quick.

