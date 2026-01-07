Usually when we publish reviews, there's a bit of a gap before a truly great discount comes along.

Not so for the Samsung HW-QS700F. We reviewed the bassy Dolby Atmos soundbar package just before Christmas, and the set has already crashed to £348 at B&Q.

Considering we tested it at £649 only a few weeks ago, that's a huge drop of £301 and nearly 50 per cent off. No matter how you slice it, that is a mind-blowing deal!

We gave the soundbar set four stars in our Samsung HW-QS700F review, praising the floor-shaking bass but finding that similarly priced rivals offered more precision and spaciousness.

However, with this price crash, the Samsung HW-QS700F becomes much easier to recommend.

The 3.1.2-channel configuration is comprised of the soundbar providing the front centre, left, and right channels, as well as two up-firing channels, with a wireless subwoofer for the bass.

One of the biggest selling points of the HW-QS700F is Samsung's ‘Convertible Fit’ feature, meaning the soundbar can detect a change in position thanks to a built-in gyro system and can adjust its speaker configuration accordingly, swapping the front and up-firing speakers. So whether you opt for a wall-mount or a TV stand, the HW-QS700F can optimise itself for that placement.

Connectivity options include optical digital and two HDMI ports, one of which supports eARC. The HDMI connection only supports up to 4K/60Hz, though, which could be an issue for gamers who play at 4K/120Hz and above.

For music lovers, Bluetooth 5.3 and AirPlay 2 are both supported, as well as streaming through Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect and Amazon Music.

On the movie front, there's support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So how do the all-important movies sound on the HW-QS700F?

Well, after opting for the soundbar's surround mode, we were quite impressed. Vocals in particular come through crystal clear, while the separate subwoofer delivers some truly impactful bass.

"This excitement doesn't falter when turning to the soundbar’s bass performance, provided by the excellent subwoofer," our review reads. "We switch to Jurassic World, and as the sea-dwelling Mosasaurus leaps out of the water with a huge crash, the brilliant bass truly shocks the system and gives the scene a massive amount of punch, while still keeping the audience’s gasped reactions in the mix."

The Samsung QS700F is a strong performer, with clear vocals and punchy bass as well as flexible positioning options. It had strong competition against its price rivals, but with £301 off, it's now a much more enticing prospect – get it now for £348 at B&Q.

MORE:

Read our review of the Sonos Arc Ultra

Also consider the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

Read our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review