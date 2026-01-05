It's a new year and while you may be thinking about how much money you spent over the holidays, it's also a notoriously great time to grab some excellent discounts.

And right now, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), one of the best soundbars we've ever tested and a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for 2025, has dropped to almost its lowest ever price, just £329 at Amazon. That's just £2 away from the cheapest we've ever seen it!

It's worth noting though that while the White model is in stock right now, you'll have a slight wait for Black. Or you can pick it up at Richer Sounds for the same price without delay.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has been around for a while now (since October 2021, to be exact) so it's not unsurprising to see a discount. But, what you should know is that it's still a wildly impressive soundbar, despite its age.

When the Gen 2 first launched, it impressed us by taking everything the original Beam had to offer, but adding in genuinely convincing Dolby Atmos without changing the overall design or adding dedicated upward-firing drivers.

And its continued to impress us, taking a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2025 for remaining the best Dolby Atmos soundbar in its size and price categories.

The Gen 2 uses clever processing using psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to deliver a sense of height using two of the unit's five front-facing drivers.

So, if space and budget are limited, this is an affordable, all-in-one-device of rare ability.

While Sonos has released the Sonos Ray and the Sonos Arc Ultra since, the Ray doesn't support Dolby Atmos, meaning the Beam Gen 2 is still your entry-level position if you want a Sonos with immersive 3D audio that won't cost you too much.

The Dolby Atmos is really the headline feature for the Beam Gen 2, handling the format better than any similarly priced soundbar, producing spacious sound with good tracking of audio objects.

This being a Sonos product, you also get the ability to build a wireless multi-room system. You'll need the (free) Sonos S2 app to get the most out of your purchase, and this also comes with access to Trueplay room calibration technology and a two-band EQ.

There's wi-fi onboard though, which means you can also stream to the Beam Gen 2 from a handheld device using Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect is built-in too.

Support for Amazon Music Ultra HD audio (for both the Beam Gen 2 and other Sonos models) is also now available and gives access to lossless 24-bit/48kHz tracks as well as Dolby Atmos Music.

For audio formats, the Beam Gen 2 supports stereo PCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos (both the Digital+ and TrueHD versions), multichannel PCM and Dolby Multichannel PCM.

Decoding for DTS digital surround has now been added to this and other Sonos products but this unfortunately doesn't extend to DTS:X.

In terms of sound, during testing, we paired the Beam Gen 2 with TVs ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches, and confirmed that "it enhances the cinematic scale and viewing experience".

As we said in our verdict: "The Beam Gen 2 not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost."

And it's a higher cost no more, thanks to a whopping £120 off at Amazon.

