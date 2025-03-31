Xgimi's affordable projector screen could be the perfect way to boost your summer entertainment system

Now that the sun is finally shining, Xgimi is offering a new outdoor projector screen ideal for the warmer months.

There's the Grand Prix to look forward to as well as the FA Cup Final in terms of sports events, as well as all the usual movie favourites to enjoy on the big screen.

The 70-inch portable projector screen is perfect for garden gatherings or camping trips, Xgimi says. It weighs in at 1.5kg and can be folded down to 18 inches, so you can take it in a backpack or its own customised storage bag.

At £89, the screen has an aluminium alloy frame with four ground stakes to provide extra support. The fabric itself is washable, and Xgimi says it “maintains a smooth, high-quality viewing surface even after folding”.

If you want to boost your outdoor cinema set-up even more, Xgimi is also releasing a reasonably affordable bundle. This includes the Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro long-throw projector, which we awarded three stars during testing.

Although its limited HDR capabilities and occasional black-crush issues stopped it from receiving a higher rating, the projector still proved itself to be “a decent enough picture and sound performer for a projector of its type”.

The rest of the bundle includes a water-resistant carrying case, power base stand, a creative optical filter, a power adapter, and a USB charging cable. All of that, along with the projector, comes to a respectable £519. That’s not too shabby considering we tested the MoGo 3 Pro at £429. It's not the best portable projector that we have tested, but at this price it's worth considering for an easy outdoor cinema experience.

Both the bundle deal and the portable screen will be available on Xgimi’s website and Amazon from 18 April.

